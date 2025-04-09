WUF Magazine Launches Issue 004 in Dubai 2025: A Powerful Curatorial Dialogue Led by Giuseppe Moscatello

Dubai, UAE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUF, the pioneering collaborative on-chain magazine, proudly presents Issue 004, curated by Giuseppe Moscatello, Artistic Director and cultural strategist known for his work across the UAE, with a practice rooted in curatorial innovation, digital art, and cultural diplomacy.





Cover of WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004





Unveiled during the vibrant cultural season of WUF Dubai 2025, this issue explores the theme "Decolonizing Global Geographies", offering a sharp critique of inherited narratives and terminology. Moscatello challenges the continued use of colonial-era labels like “Middle East,” opening up a conversation about adopting the term “West Asia”, a designation that moves away from colonial nomenclature to reclaim geographic accuracy and assert regional identity.

Issue 004 is shaped by the contributions of 10 guest curators selected by Moscatello—each a leading voice in their respective fields:

Pablo del Val – Artistic Director of Art Dubai.

– Artistic Director of Art Dubai. Nada Raza – Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation.

– Director, Alserkal Arts Foundation. Nat Muller – Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art).

– Independent curator and academic (focus on science fiction and West Asian art). Amal Khalaf – Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16.

– Civic curator and co-curator of Sharjah Biennial 16. Sumantro Ghose – Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla.

– Artistic Programming Director, Royal Commission for AlUla. Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès – Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation.

– Typographer, founder of Khatt Foundation. Suheyla Takesh – Director, Barjeel Art Foundation.

– Director, Barjeel Art Foundation. Gaith Abdulla – Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101.

– Gulf studies researcher, co-founder of Engage101. Dirwaza Curatorial Lab – UAE-based curatorial collective.

– UAE-based curatorial collective. Gonzalo Herrero Delicado – Curator and lecturer, expert in climate and digital culture.

“Language is never neutral—it carries weight and legacy. With this issue, I wanted to explore how artists and curators across the region are actively reshaping the words and images that define us, reclaiming narrative power through cultural production.”

— Giuseppe Moscatello, Host Curator, WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004

“With Issue 004, WUF enters Dubai—after Basel and Sanremo—as part of a clear strategy: connect the most relevant cultural voices to the global media system. We’re building a platform where curators, artists, and institutions gain visibility, validation, and positioning through a media format designed for impact.”

— Etan Genini, Co-Founder, WUF

WUF Dubai 2025 - Issue 004 is intended exclusively for press and professional audiences and is not for sale. Members of the press, curators, and institutions may request a copy by contacting: info@wuf.art.

For more information and updates, visit www.wuf.art or follow us on Instagram at @wufdotart.





Giuseppe Moscatello – Host Curator, WUF Dubai 2025 – Issue 004





About WUF | We Understand the Future



WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.





Press inquiries

WUF | We Understand the Future

https://wuf.art

Giorgio Fazio

info@wuf.art







Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.