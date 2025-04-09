Renovaro and BioSymetrics Close Merger to Accelerate AI-Driven Biomarker Discovery and Precision Medicine

Strategic Combination Intended to Drive Advanced AI-Driven Drug Development and Expand Precision Medicine Applications Across Cancer and Neurology

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a TechBio leader focused on next-generation diagnostics, drug discovery, and genetically enhanced cancer therapies, today announced it closed its previously announced merger transaction with BioSymetrics, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and precision neurology company on April 8, 2025.

Renovaro’s merger with BioSymetrics is designed to enhance Renovaro’s data repository and biomarker discovery capabilities, as well as add in vivo validation and drug discovery to Renovaro’s AI powered biomarker and diagnostic platform.

At the core of this potential synergy is BioSymetrics’ proprietary Elion platform, a cutting-edge AI and machine learning engine that has been designed to uncover complex biological relationships to accelerate the discovery of diagnostics and therapeutics. BioSymetrics’ Phenograph provides a translational engine that maps human clinical signals to prioritized therapeutic targets and is designed to expedite and improve target and biomarker identification and enables patient stratification and drug repurposing. BioSymetrics’ advanced in vivo modeling and machine vision systems enable high throughput phenotypic screening, leveraging AI-powered analysis to detect subtle biological responses with unprecedented accuracy. Through in vivo modeling, BioSymetrics has amassed a very large database of proprietary in vivo experimentation, with associated behavioral and morphological analysis. This integrated approach potentially hastens the discovery and validation of transformative therapeutics by bridging computational insights with real-world biological validation, and has enabled platform and analytic partnerships with Janssen, Pfizer, Merck, Supernus Pharma, and Deerfield Cures. By integrating Elion into Renovaro’s workflow, the combined business aims to streamline the translation of biomarker insights into accelerated discovery timelines, enhancing precision in target identification and improving overall research efficiency, ultimately enabling faster and more effective drug discovery and therapeutic development.

“This merger represents a pivotal step in our mission to diagnose cancer and advance precision medicine,” said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro. “By combining our expertise in oncology with BioSymetrics’ expertise in epilepsy and other neurological diseases, we believe that we are creating a powerful synergy that will enhance our ability to identify new therapeutic targets, validate diagnostics and accelerate precision drug development.”

BioSymetrics’ AI technology has been instrumental in uncovering novel disease signatures and optimizing precision medicine strategies. Through this merger, Renovaro can now access cutting-edge computational tools that are designed to enhance the ability to stratify patients, predict treatment responses, and drive more effective therapeutic interventions in oncology and neurology.

“We are excited to join forces with Renovaro to translate cutting-edge biomarker discoveries into tangible advancements in drug development,” said Anthony Iacovone, CEO of BioSymetrics. “Our AI-driven Elion platform has the potential to significantly impact precision medicine and by aligning with Renovaro’s deep expertise in immunotherapy and oncology, we believe that we can accelerate the journey from discovery to clinical application.”

The combination of Renovaro and BioSymetrics underscores a shared commitment to harnessing AI and data-driven approaches to improve patient outcomes. Moving forward, the combined company will focus on integrating AI-powered biomarker discovery with innovative drug development, ultimately intended to bring more precise and effective treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, visit www.renovarogroup.com and www.biosymetrics.com.

About BioSymetrics

BioSymetrics is a leading AI-powered drug discovery and data analytics company, focusing on phenotype-based insights to identify novel therapeutics. Its proprietary Elion platform integrates large-scale biological and clinical data to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.biosymetrics.com.

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/ aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development. For more information, visit www.renovarogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (“Renovaro”, “we”, “us”, “our” or the “Company”) that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our prospects, plans, business strategy and expected financial and operational results. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would”, ”could”, ”project”, ”plan”, “potential”, ”designed”, “seek”, “target”, variations of these terms, the negatives of such terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in our industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising; our ability to successfully integrate business that we have acquired, including BioSymetrics, or that we may acquire; our ability to achieve the benefits that we expect to realize as a result of our acquisitions, including BioSymetrics; and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), such as our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

RENB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

For media inquiries, please contact:

karen@renovarocube.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.