Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel Names Matilde Tysz as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“SRFC”), a full-service law firm internationally recognized for its securities and litigation practices, announced today that Matilde Tysz will join the firm as its first Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Tysz will handle a wide spectrum of the firm’s strategic initiatives including marketing, product development, expansion strategy, project management and various other matters across the fast-growing firm.

“My skillset is in scaling operations, an objective unquestionably applicable to Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel which has expanded in every aspect of its organization,” said Matilde Tysz, Chief Strategy Officer at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “My primary focus is to strengthen the operations strategy that builds on the firm’s existing reputation for its dogged pursuit of client results, while planning for the growth of the firm to meet the needs of ever-evolving capital markets.”

Ms. Tysz possesses a wealth of experience in management and a history of success in executing successful business operations, which will prove instrumental in her position at SRFC. Throughout her storied career she has successfully worked to optimize profits, improve employee retention, bolster recruiting efforts and more across a series of high-profile organizations.

“Our firm continues to rise through the industry ranks and grow in prominence and brand recognition, not just among capital markets players, but also within legal circles,” said Gregory Sichenzia, Founding Partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “As our team rapidly expands to meet client needs, Matilde will play a vital role in ensuring that our strategy and operations remain steady so our attorneys can continue to provide clients with the industry-leading legal solutions they’ve come to expect.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP



SRFC is a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities, and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRFC’s renowned litigation and regulatory department specializes in defending broker-dealers, registered persons, public and private corporations, and individuals in investigations and enforcement proceedings before the SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory bodies, as well as litigations and arbitrations across all forums in the securities industry, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations.

Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

srfc@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f03b0a20-1006-43e9-a5d5-469496c11944

Matilde Tysz Chief Strategy Officer Matilde Tysz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.