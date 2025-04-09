Mullen and Enpower Greentech Inc. Enter Partnership and Supply Agreement to Build EGI’s SWIFT Series of Semi Solid-State Batteries





EGI SWIFT semi solid-state batteries (SSB) are intended for use in commercial vehicles as well as other industrial applications including drone, E-aviation, robotics, aerospace, marine two-wheelers, power tools, and medical applications.



Mullen has long been advancing a semi-solid-state battery solution and has worked on other initiatives with EGI for the past 18 months.

Mullen’s production of EGI SWIFT batteries is slated to begin early 2026. Mullen will integrate the EGI SWIFT battery into its existing SSB program in Fullerton, California.





BREA, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an energy technology and electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today it has signed a Partnership and Supply Agreement with Enpower Greentech Inc. (EGI), a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturing and technology, to build and deliver its SWIFT series SSB. The Enpower EGI SWIFT SSB are intended for use in commercial vehicles as well as other industrial applications including aerospace, marine, hobby vehicles, material handling, power tools, medical and drone applications.

The agreement between the parties outlines the partnership to manufacture the SWIFT SSB modules and battery packs domestically at Mullen’s Battery Center in Fullerton, California. The Fullerton Center has three lines for the manufacture of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery modules and will continue to ramp up its engineering staff for full production and to execute this technology in early 2026.

“By partnering with EGI, Mullen continues to build its portfolio and is positioned to deliver domestically produced battery solutions, which has been Mullen’s vision since its inception,” said John Taylor, president of Commercial Vehicles and SVP Global Manufacturing at Mullen. “In addition to the benefits of semi solid-state batteries, this partnership will reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and address increased costs due to tariffs.”

Mullen’s Fullerton facility currently has three battery lines installed in support of U.S.-made battery components and manufacturing. Lines include:

High volume standard battery chemistry line.

Low volume standard chemistry R&D line.

Low volume solid-state polymer R&D line.

"We are excited to sign this agreement to solidify our continued relationship with Mullen in this critical growth market,” Dr. Che Yong, co-founder and CTO of EGI. “We see a great opportunity to meet new market conditions and build domestic production that will deliver significant value to customers. The synergies that exist between the two companies has evolved into understanding the full technology, and the ripple of this technology will be monumental to the industry.”

“I have tasked John Taylor in his role as president of our Commercial Division to oversee this program. With his 40 years of extensive manufacturing and engineering experience, including but not limited to Tesla and GM, John has demonstrated his ability to deliver on time and on schedule. We are confident that the solid-state polymer program is now fast-tracked for commercialization,” said David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen.

EGI’s SWIFT Series SSB Cells are advanced silicon-anode-based semi solid-state batteries. They offer twice the energy density, ultra-fast charging capability, extended cycle life, and a cost-efficient manufacturing roadmap. Top U.S. automotive OEMs, leading drone manufacturers, and eVTOL companies have widely tested and validated SWIFT cells. EGI plans to commence domestic manufacturing in late Q3 2025 at its Ann Arbor, Michigan, facility, which will continue to expand its manufacturing capacity throughout 2026. This way, EGI will offer tariff-free, high-performance pouch cells to the market.

About Enpower Greentech

Enpower Greentech Inc. (EGI) is a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery research and manufacturing. The company has a clear manufacturing roadmap with product solutions for drones, two-wheelers, EVs, E-Aviation and robotics markets. By leveraging its dual technology platforms with semi-solid and all-solid-state batteries, EGI provides batteries with industry-leading energy density, long cycle life and high safety. EGI is headquartered in the United States and operates in USA, Japan, China and Germany.

To learn more about the company, visit www.enpower-greentech.com.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer and service network with over 50 locations across the United States.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include whether the anticipated production timelines for the SWIFT semi solid-state batteries (SSB) will be met; whether the SSB will be used for their intended purpose; whether the Company will accomplish its engineering staff ramp up goals; whether Enpower Greentech Inc (“EGI”) will succeed with its plans to commence domestic manufacturing in late Q3 2025 at its Ann Arbor, Michigan, facility; and whether Mullen’s partnership with EGI will prove successful. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.