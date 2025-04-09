WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO FEED 500 DALLAS/FORT WORTH-AREA FAMILIES THIS EASTER FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Local law firm gives away $50,000 in food to fight food insecurity in the metroplex

DALLAS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are providing meals to 500 Dallas/Fort Worth-area families for Easter. Witherite Law Group and Smooth R&B 105.7 will host the Easter ham giveaway on Monday, April 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Dr., Dallas, TX 75237. This year, the first 500 families at this drive-through event will each receive one Easter meal box including one ham and two side dishes - a value of over $50,000. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live broadcasting from Keith Solis of Smooth R&B 105.7. Registration is not required, and meal boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food insecurity is rising nationwide, and Texas is leading the nation with nearly 5 million residents facing hunger – surpassing California in the percentage of the population that is food insecure. In North Texas, specifically, over 700,000 people go hungry each day. Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are addressing this challenge by providing the wherewithal for local families to have a plentiful meal this Easter.

“As the cost of living continues to rise and the number of our neighbors who can’t afford to buy groceries increases, our efforts and contributions must also increase,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Easter is a semblance of hope and renewal, and our goal is not only to feed hundreds of families, but to offer them hope and relief from the pressures and challenges of daily life during this sacred holiday.”

Barriers to accessing food include, but are not limited to, poverty, inflation, unemployment and low wages, a lack of funding for food programs, expensive housing costs, lack of transportation, disabilities and fear of repercussions based on immigrant status. The implementation of government programs and policies, like SNAP and WIC, and community-based initiatives, like food banks/pantries and nutrition education, are among the solutions to combat food insecurity. Witherite Law Group and Smooth R&B 105.7 are using their resources to supplement such efforts to help Dallas Fort Worth–area families offset the cost of Easter holiday meals.

