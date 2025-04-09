Corona Premier® and Saweetie Elevate Pickleball’s Social Hour with a Courtside Experience & Sweepstakes for National Pickleball Month

Pickleball event with Saweetie brings fans courtside to enjoy a signature Corona Premier beer cocktail, special giveaways and an exciting experience celebrating the sport together

CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, the only lighter than light beer worthy of being called Corona, announces its partnership with Grammy-nominated artist & entrepreneur Saweetie, to celebrate National Pickleball Month and the launch of their Dink N’ Drink™ activation. As part of the brand’s broader Premier Side of Light campaign, Dink N’ Drink™ provides an interactive post-game experience for players who seek to extend their active lifestyle, by offering exclusive social experiences, giveaways – and even a new signature courtside drink recipe.

To bring the Dink N’ Drink campaign to life, Corona Premier teamed up with Break the Love, a next-generation racquet social sports platform from Break Sports, to host an exclusive pickleball event in New York City on April 23rd, designed to connect players of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just picking up a paddle for the first time, this event invites guests to get comfortable on the court, meet new friends and enjoy surprise giveaways and special activities.

Adding even more excitement to the game, Saweetie will be joining fans at the event, bringing her energy to the court and post-game celebrations. And because no premier experience is complete without a signature sip – just as other iconic sports have their own go-to cocktails – pickleball should, too. That’s why Corona Premier is introducing a bold new creation: the Corona Pickle Premier, developed in collaboration with the award-winning Brooklyn hospitality group Muddling Memories. Founded by renowned beverage innovators Cody and Camille Goldstein, Muddling Memories has been behind some of the most viral drink sensations, transforming the industry and establishing itself as one of the most sought-after creative agencies.

Inspired by the namesake of the game, the new drink combines the effortlessly light and smooth taste of Corona Premier with one of today’s hottest trending ingredients – pickle juice. Designed to elevate the social hour after the final point is scored, this crisp and flavorful creation will be available to try at the event and the full recipe can be found here for fans to make at home.

“As a performer and someone who grew up playing sports, I’ve always found it important to celebrate your wins and that’s exactly what this event is about,” said Saweetie. “I’m so excited to team up with Corona Premier to play some pickleball and make this experience even more special for fans and players. See you on the court!”

With pickleball’s popularity soaring – there were an estimated 19.8 million players in the U.S. in 2024, marking a 45.8% increase from 20231 – it’s clear that enthusiasts are drawn to more than just the competition. The sport’s accessibility and inherent social nature make it the perfect match for Corona Premier, a brand that celebrates the social side of living an active lifestyle by bringing people together over a premier light beer after the game.

“With pickleball’s explosive growth, we wanted to create a way for players to celebrate post-game,” said Rob Nelson, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Corona. “Dink N’ Drink is about elevating the best parts of the game – friendly competition, connection and most importantly, extending the moment with friends after a match with a crisp Corona Premier. We’re excited to be part of National Pickleball Month with a toast to the sport’s growing community.”

And for those who can’t join the event in NYC, Corona Premier is giving fans a chance to bring the Dink N’ Drink experience to their home court. By entering the Corona Premier Dink N’ Drink Sweepstakes, 25 lucky winners will have a chance to win a special Corona Premier Dink N’ Drink Kit, complete with pickleball gear and all the ingredients† needed to enjoy this season’s coolest drink with friends (†no alcohol is awarded with prizes; drink ingredients awarded as a $30 Sponsor-specified gift card).

Fans can visit @CoronaUSA to learn how to enter for a chance to win an exclusive Corona Premier Dink N’ Drink Kit.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE CORONA PREMIER DINK N’ DRINK SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MO, MT, NV, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, and WI (“Eligibility Area”), 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 4/9/25 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 4/30/25. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void outside the Eligibility Area and where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/dinkndrink.

Corona Premier offers drinkers an exceptionally crisp premium light beer experience. With 2.6 carbs, 90 calories*, smooth finish and in-the-moment beach vibes that come with Corona, ​Corona Premier is perfect for casual entertaining, sharing with guests, or for those looking to extend any unwind moment.

To learn more about Corona Premier, visit CoronaUSA.com and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook. As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and drink responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces the Mexican beach mindset with “La Playa Awaits” and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

1Source: SFIA Top Line Participation Report for 2025

Contact:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceee91d0-6f83-4ec6-95ed-9b56c0683c42

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84c8b110-8a2f-4705-9e84-81c4ef154575

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e99e3bf3-4639-408d-ba93-fca395ca893c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c445f4e-b32a-4904-8022-046d5a6d7296

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21d6119c-a2df-4736-978e-823384e76084

Corona Pickle Premier Credit: @joaliaenterprises Corona Pickle Premier Credit: @joaliaenterprises Corona Pickle Premier Credit: @joaliaenterprises Corona Pickle Premier Recipe Card Introducing the Corona Pickle Premier, developed in collaboration with the award-winning Brooklyn hospitality group Muddling Memories. Corona Pickle Premier Recipe Card Introducing the Corona Pickle Premier, developed in collaboration with the award-winning Brooklyn hospitality group Muddling Memories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.