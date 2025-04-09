Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule of Events Regarding Earnings for the Three Months Ended February 28, 2025

TULSA, Okla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the three months ended February 28, 2025, on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7 AM ET.

Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Wednesday, April 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 888-999-6281, or Direct or International Number, 848-280-6550. The conference ID is GREYSTONE. Q&A session will be available.

Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=greystone-logistics

* NEW * - Conference Link "Dial Me" functionality allows Participants to immediately join the call eliminating traditional dial in live operator answer hold times. Using the link above, Participants input their Name, Company, Email and Phone Number which initiates a call from our platform to join the call.

Participant Toll-Free Number: 888-999-6281 Primary

Participant Direct/International Number: 848-280-6550 Alternate

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a “green” manufacturing company that reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company’s technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone’s pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com

Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

Investor Relations

(407) 645-5295

investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com

www.greystonepallets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.