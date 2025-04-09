Gordon Brothers Supports Middle West Partners Acquisition of David Webb Including $30M in Financing

In addition to private equity firm’s acquisition, financing will support jewelry brand’s business operations

Boston, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has provided Middle West Partners (MWP) $30 million in financing and advisory work to support the private equity firm’s majority stake acquisition of the luxury jewelry brand David Webb.

In addition to the acquisition, MWP will use the financing, consisting of a $25 million revolving credit facility and $5 million accordion feature, for working capital to support the brand’s business operations.

With an extensive jewelry background and over a century of industry expertise, Gordon Brothers supported MWP in an advisory role prior to the acquisition. In addition to the financing package, the firm will continue to provide consulting services to support David Webb’s operational strength and go-forward strategy.

“Having established a comprehensive working partnership with David Webb and MWP, we worked side by side on the initial investment diligence and are pleased to support this acquisition and ensure a seamless transition,” said Kyle C. Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer, North America at Gordon Brothers. “Our deep asset expertise, retail background, and in-depth knowledge of the jewelry business positioned us well to not only provide the financing, but also engage with our partners to provide inventory consulting services, appraisals and field exams on a go-forward basis.”

Gordon Brothers’ lending platform provides revolving credit facilities in addition to first-in, last-out loans, split-lien or stretch financing, bridge financing and in-transit financing, enabling the firm to offer creative liquidity solutions tailored to companies’ needs at any point in the business lifecycle. In addition, the lending team leverages all aspects of the firm’s asset expertise to provide advisory services and holistic solutions to clients.

“The firm’s history in the fine jewelry category and clear understanding of David Webb’s value and importance in the industry made partnering with Gordon Brothers on this investment an easy decision,” said Kevin Kelleher, Partner at MWP. “We look forward to building on this historic brand’s legacy and entering the next chapter of the brand’s success and growth.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide liquidity solutions to clients beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide its expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions coexist with traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities with credit and yield enhancements.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Middle West Partners

Middle West Partners (MWP) was started as a long-term focused capital resource for distinctive companies in the consumer retail, sports and entertainment industries. MWP is supported by select family offices that have deep operating experience in the firm’s strategies.



About David Webb

Founded in New York in 1948, David Webb New York is an iconic, high-luxury jewelry brand

that has consistently redefined the industry with its bold and unique designs. Hand hammered gold work, colorful enamel, and signature animal pieces distinguish David Webb jewels, which are highly sought after by leading tastemakers and style icons.

27 long-tenured master jewelers create each piece in the David Webb workshop, which sits

above the flagship boutique on New York’s Upper East Side–making it the only fine jewelry

house exclusively made in America.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.