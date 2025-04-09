Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 75855. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228

International: +1 646.564.2877

Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO

910.202.6929

Claire Parker | Investor Relations

910.597.1592

