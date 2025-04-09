Mitsubishi Motors North America and Solera’s Redcap Partner to Launch Shuttle OnDemand, a Comprehensive Service Management Solution for Dealerships

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is launching Shuttle OnDemand, a comprehensive service management platform powered by Solera’s RedCap. As the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, Solera provides advanced technology solutions that streamline dealership operations and enhance service efficiency. Shuttle OnDemand enables Mitsubishi dealerships to manage customer transportation, service logistics, and payments—all within a single, easy-to-use platform.

Shuttle OnDemand is a fully integrated system that will help Mitsubishi Motors dealerships manage every aspect of their service department—from shuttle services and parts delivery to pickup and drop-off logistics, payments, customer messaging, and appointment scheduling. Solera designed its solution to boost efficiency, maximize service revenue, and improve the overall customer experience without adding operational complexity.

“As dealership service departments work to keep up with growing customer expectations while tackling staffing shortages, they have a great opportunity to streamline operations and improve the service experience,” said Alberto Cairo, CFO and Managing Director at Solera. “We are pleased to partner with Mitsubishi to bring these benefits to their network, empowering dealers with cutting-edge solutions to enhance service operations and customer satisfaction. Shuttle OnDemand is more than just a logistics tool—it’s a comprehensive fixed ops management system designed to drive efficiency, boost profitability, and modernize dealership service centers.”

Shuttle OnDemand: A Complete Fixed Ops Solution

Shuttle OnDemand provides Mitsubishi dealerships with a single, streamlined platform to optimize service operations, workforce efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Key capabilities include:

Shuttle Service Coordination – Automates scheduling and routing for dealership shuttles, ensuring seamless transportation for customers.

Parts OnDemand Integration – Connects service departments with real-time parts availability and delivery, reducing service delays.

Pickup & Delivery – Enables easy scheduling and execution of customer vehicle drop-off and return, improving service retention.

Integrated Payments & Messaging – Facilitates secure transactions, automated invoicing, and real-time customer communication for a frictionless service experience.

Operational Insights & Reporting – Provides dealers with actionable data to improve efficiency, track service center performance, and enhance customer satisfaction.



Driving Dealer Profitability & Customer Retention

By consolidating multiple service functions into one intuitive platform, Shuttle OnDemand helps dealers:

Increase Service Revenue – Higher appointment completion rates and streamlined logistics drive fixed ops profitability.

Improve Customer Satisfaction & Retention – A modernized service experience keeps customers engaged and loyal to the dealership.

Enhance Operational Efficiency – Automation reduces administrative burdens, allowing service advisors and technicians to focus on core tasks.

Reduce Service Delays – Integrated scheduling, parts delivery, and messaging ensure faster turnaround times.

Dealer Training & Adoption

To support a smooth rollout, Mitsubishi Motors will host a Shuttle OnDemand dealer training session. This session will equip dealers with best practices for maximizing Shuttle OnDemand’s capabilities, improving operational efficiencies, and delivering an elevated customer experience.

Solera’s Commitment to Fixed Operations Innovation

The launch of Shuttle OnDemand underscores Solera’s dedication to modernizing fixed operations technology, providing dealers with intelligent, scalable solutions that drive revenue and efficiency. Solera continues to expand its leadership in dealership service solutions, ensuring that OEMs and dealers can deliver best-in-class customer experiences.

About Solera

Solera’s Vehicle Solutions, the dealership and OEM sector preferred suite, includes the brands of Redcap, Service Suite, LoJack, DealerSocket, AutoPoint, Auto/Mate, Titling, and GoldStar and boasts a comprehensive product and service line, encompassing CRM and DMS platforms and tools for managing operations, service centers, websites, marketing, titling, and inventory. Partnering with Solera means accessing a trusted industry leader committed to auto retail success. Our expert teams provide tailored recommendations and ongoing support to maximize business potential.

Solera is home to many of the leading brands within the vehicle lifecycle management ecosystem through four lines of business – Vehicle Solutions, Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repairs, and Fleet Solutions. Solera helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins, serving over 300,000 global customers and partners in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Contacts

PAN Communications

solera@pancomm.com

(678)-468-3488

