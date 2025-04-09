Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced that it plans to publish its first quarter financial results in a press release that will be issued on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with this report, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling from outside the United States or Canada, please dial +1-646-960-0440. The access code for the call is 3818407. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 3818407. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP, Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

ORA@alpha-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.