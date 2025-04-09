CardCash.com Emerges as Strategic Solution for Travelers Amid Record-High Travel Costs in 2025

Innovative Gift Card Marketplace Delivers Significant Savings as Travel Expenditures Soar

SCHAUMBURG, IL, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that its CardCash.com platform is providing a strategic financial solution for travelers facing escalating expenses across all segments including airfare, accommodations, cruises, and ground transportation amid unprecedented U.S. travel demand.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel related activity is breaking records, with a projection of 19 million Americans taking cruises in 2025, and airlines anticipating to carry over 5 billion passengers globally. With travel prices significantly higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, consumers are increasingly adopting cost-efficient approaches to travel.

A particularly effective strategy gaining traction is the utilization discounted gift cards to reduce travel expenditures at the point of sale. CardCash.com offers significant savings on premier travel brands, including Carnival Cruise, Royal Caribbean Cruises (~7% off), Hilton Hotels (~15% off), Hotels.com, Uber, and American Airlines (up to 4.5% off).

Industry experts have validated this approach as a legitimate travel savings strategy. Eric Rosen of The Points Guy, one of the travel industry's most respected authorities on maximizing value, has characterized discounted gift cards as a "tremendous deal" for savvy travelers. His endorsement carries significant weight in the travel community, where his publication reaches millions of consumers seeking expert guidance on optimizing their travel budgets. This validation from a leading industry voice underscores the credibility and effectiveness of the CardCash.com business model in delivering measurable consumer savings.

Travelers have documented their savings through their experiences with CardCash.com:

"Booking my Carnival Cruise was effortless. I bought a discounted gift card on CardCash.com and immediately saved 7% on my trip."

"I'm a first-time user, and buying an American Airlines gift card through CardCash.com couldn't have been easier or quicker. Definitely coming back for my next trip!"

"We booked several hotel stays through discounted Hotels.com cards on CardCash.com. It felt great knowing we'd instantly shaved money off our hotel bills."

"My Carnival gift card worked instantly, making my vacation even sweeter! Really love the convenience of CardCash.com."

Tom Ochoa, Head of Sales and BD at CardCash.com, explained, "Discounted gift cards represent one of the simplest ways to achieve immediate savings on travel expenses. Our marketplace gives consumers practical tools to cut travel costs without compromising their experiences."

With travel costs projected to remain elevated, CardCash.com’s innovative approach to budget-conscious travel positions it as a go-to resource for American travelers eager to maximize value without sacrificing the quality of their travel. For more information and to start saving, visit www.cardcash.com .

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

