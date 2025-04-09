Your Boat Holiday Launches Summer 2025 Yacht Charter Season in Med & Caribbean

Your Boat Holiday unveils bespoke yacht charter itineraries for HNWIs in Ibiza, Sardinia, Greece, St. Barth & BVI for the Summer 2025 season.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Boat Holiday, a MYBA-certified luxury yacht charter brokerage, proudly announces the launch of its Summer 2025 charter season, offering elite travelers bespoke experiences across the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The company specializes in curating unforgettable crewed yacht and catamaran charters for discerning clients seeking privacy, adventure, and luxury.With increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the new season focuses on tailored itineraries in Ibiza, Sardinia, the Greek Islands, St. Barth, and the British Virgin Islands, alongside expedition-style charters in lesser-known gems like the Cyclades and Tuamotu Islands.“Our clients aren’t looking for typical vacations—they seek immersive journeys, culinary excellence, and the kind of five-star service only a luxury yacht can provide,” says Giulia Di Leo, CEO and MYBA yacht charter broker. “For Summer 2025, we’ve curated standout itineraries that reflect what HNW travelers value most: exclusivity, authenticity, and exceptional onboard experiences.”HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SUMMER 2025 COLLECTION:- Mediterranean Escapes: Superyacht charters in the French Riviera, Sardinia’s Costa Smeralda, and the Amalfi Coast- Cycladic Adventures: Boutique catamaran routes through Mykonos, Paros, and Santorini- Winter Getaways: Caribbean voyages from St. Martin to St. Barth and the British Virgin Islands- Family-Friendly and Event-Based Charters: Tailored for weddings, birthdays, corporate retreats, and celebrationsWHY CHARTER WITH YOUR BOAT HOLIDAY?- Access to hand-picked yachts, fully vetted through international yacht shows (MYBA, EMMYS, TYBA, Antigua Show)- Full compliance with MYBA contracts, offering transparent terms and expert advisory- Concierge-style service, including pre-arrival itinerary planning, onboard activities, and wellness optionsBOOKING NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER & WINTER 2025:Early booking is highly recommended, with many prime dates filling due to limited availability of top-tier yachts.For bookings and availability: https://www.yourboatholiday.com Media contact:Giulia Di Leo – CEO, Yacht Charter BrokerEmail: ask@yourboatholiday.comPhone: +39 345 4624694

Luxury Yacht Charter Experts

