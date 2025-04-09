Biochar Market Size to Grow at Rapid Pace Due to Increasing Demand for Biochar in Agriculture, Research Report by The Insight Partners

Biochar market Share is driven by the increasing applications in wastewater management. Key players operating in the sector are BC Biocarbon, SOLER Group, Green Man Char-Cyclic Carbon Pty Ltd, American BioCarbon, Elkem ASA, Carbonis GmbH & Co KG, Element Biocarbon, Oregon Biochar Solutions, Envigas AB, BioCarbon Australia, Glanris, Genesis Enterprises Inc, Biochar Supreme LLC, Phoenix Energy, and Olivketts Global Energy Ltd.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Biochar is an organic fertilizer that has a wide application scope across various industries due to its ability to improve soil health, carbon sequestration properties, and its positive impact on environmental sustainability. The rising demand for organic and sustainble products and a circular economy propels the demand for biochar worldwide. Increase Demand for Biochar in Agriculture: The agricultural industry is one of the largest application industries for biochar. The fertilizer has the capability to retain soil nutrients such as nitrate, phosphorus, and ammonium; this effect is most observed in light-textured soils. It also enhances soil fertility status and increase crop productivity. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic fertilizers fuels the demand for biochar in the agricultural industry. Supportive Government Policies: Several favorable government initiatives and schemes support the use of biochar. The US policies that promote renewable energy, comprising the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC), can indirectly benefit biochar producers. By combining biochar production with renewable energy generation (via syngas and bio-oil), biochar facilities can qualify for these renewable energy incentives. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and South and Central America. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on production technology, the biochar market is segmented into pyrolysis, gasification, and others. The pyrolysis segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By feedstock, the market is divided into woody biomass, agricultural waste, animal manure, and others. The woody biomass segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment held a larger market share in 2024.

Based on packaging, the market is categorized into small packages (less than 2 kg), medium packages (2 to 10 kg), large packages (450–900 kg), and bulk packages (more than 900 kg). The medium packages (2 to 10 kg) held the largest market share in 2024.

The biochar market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the biochar market include Airex Energy Inc; Black Owl Biochar; Biochar Now, LLC; Phoenix Energy; BioForceTech Corporation; Olivketts Global Energy Ltd.; American BioChar Co; Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation; and Genesis Enterprises, Inc. These players engage in several collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Trending Topics: Growing focus on organic farming.

Airex Series D to Expand Biocoal, Biochar Production Capacity

Olam International Limited. announced to launch first cocoa biochar project with LOTTE, Fuji Oil Co, and MC Agri Alliance.

Applied Carbon, a technology company designing automated biochar production machines, announced it had raised a US$ 21.5 million series









Conclusion

The biochar market is witnessing rapid growth due to the growing preference for organic farming and its increased application in the agriculture industry. Biochar contributes to the circular economy by transforming organic waste, such as forestry byproducts and agricultural residues, into a valuable product. This reduces landfill waste and pollution, contributing to more sustainable waste management systems. As countries worldwide push for better waste management practices, biochar presents a solution that aligns with sustainability goals. Furthermore, several favorable government initiatives and schemes propel the market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, biochar manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





