Jeffs’ Brands Advances Toward Launch of Fort’s AI-Based Pest Control App with Apple App Store Submission

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fort Products Limited (“Fort”) has completed the internal testing and officially submitted its AI-powered pest control mobile application to the Apple App Store for review and approval.

This milestone brings Fort closer to the app’s official release, marking the transition from development and internal validation to the commercial distribution phase. The app leverages artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help users identify household pests and offers tailored treatment recommendations based on pest type, infestation severity, and user preferences. The app also includes curated product suggestions, featuring Fort’s proprietary pest control solutions.

The application underwent internal testing to ensure a smooth, intuitive user experience and robust performance across devices. Pending App Store approval, the app is expected to be released to users in the near future. A submission to Google Play for Android users is also expected shortly.

The development of the mobile app follows the announcement made on November 18, 2024, regarding Fort’s agreement with a specialized digital developer. Fort continues to align its technology initiatives with Jeffs’ Brands’ broader strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer offerings and build new digital channels for its owned brands.

