Blackboxstocks Inc. Merger Target REalloys Inc. Acquires Rare Earth Magnet Producer PMT Critical Metals

Ohio based PMT Critical Metals Inc. Produces Rare Earth Magnet Materials for the US Defense Logistics Agency and the US Department of Energy

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens North American Integrated Rare Earth Mine-to-Magnet Supply Chain

DALLAS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology provider and social media hybrid, announced that its merger target REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), has acquired 100% of PMT Critical Metals Inc. in a share exchange representing approximately 14% of REalloys outstanding common stock. The transaction closed on March 31, 2025 and includes the acquisition of rare earth magnet production equipment, know-how, intellectual property, research & development, existing contracts, and clients.

The facility based in Euclid Ohio produces rare earth metals and magnet materials for the US Defense Logistics Agency (the “DLA”), the US Department of Energy’s (the “DOE”) AMES National Laboratory (“AMES”) and other magnet industry clients. This facility has the industry specific resources required for the metallization of rare earth oxides to rare earth metals and the production of high-performance neodymium iron boron (“NdFeB”) magnet materials and magnets. We believe this facility will play a pivotal role in conjunction with the recent executive directive on essential minerals issued by the Trump Administration offering a critical North American based supply of vital magnets that are key to powering both modern industry and national defense systems — all produced right here in America’s heartland.

REalloys is singularly focused on meeting the demands of United States Protected Markets for high-performance NdFeB magnet materials and magnets, which includes US National Defense Stockpiles (“NDS”), US Defense Industrial Base (“DIB”), US Nuclear Industrial Base (“NIB”), robotics, electric aviation and critical infrastructure industries.

Magnet materials and magnets provided to and utilized by the US Protected Markets are either required under federal laws to be, or reasonably expected to be, sourced from a verified North American supply chain. US national security concerns to secure a reliable and resilient supply of North American critical materials are especially relevant in the current climate given China recently imposed tariffs and export restrictions on rare earth elements and NdFeB magnets.

REalloys’ mission to become a fully integrated North American producer of high-performance magnets commenced in May 2024 when it acquired 100% of Strategic Metals Development Inc, which holds 100% of the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Element Project (“HLREE”) located in Saskatchewan, Canada. HLREE comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims with a total area of 12,522 hectares (30,942 acres). An S-K 1300 Technical Report on HLREE, dated December 6, 2024, was prepared by William J. Lewis P. Geo of Micon International Limited. The Mineral Resource Statement reports in the Measured and Indicated categories 2,153,000 metric tonnes of Total Rare Earth Oxides at 1.906%.

David Argyle, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys, stated, “This acquisition is pivotal in securing REalloys’ role as a critical supplier for US Protected Markets of magnet materials and magnets with a resilient North America supply chain. PMTCM brings with it world-class technical capabilities and an experienced leadership team. We are particularly excited to welcome Andrew Sherman, CEO & President of PMTCM, into our team as he is one of the United States national metallurgical engineering treasures and should be given all the resources and support needed to return the US to a world class dominating high-performance magnet producing nation.”

“This is a transformative moment for PMTCM,” said Andrew Sherman. “This transaction with REalloys positions us to scale operations, accelerate innovation, and meet urgent national priorities for a secure, domestic magnet supply chain.”

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. is an integrated company focused on the development and production of rare earth elements, with a primary asset in its 100% owned Hoidas Lake deposit located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The project already boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REalloys is strategically positioning itself by building a North American high-performance magnet supply chain tailored to U.S. protected markets. REalloys’ target sectors include National Defense Stockpiles, the Defense Industrial Base, Nuclear Industrial Base, robotics, electric aviation, and critical infrastructure. With a strong focus on an accelerated timeline, REalloys is committed to supporting the growing demand for these vital materials in key industries. For more information, go to: https://realloys.com.

About PMT Critical Metals Inc.

PMT Critical Metals Inc. (PMTCM), based in Euclid, Ohio, is a specialized producer of rare earth metals and neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnet materials and magnets used in high-performance and defense-critical applications. PMTCM was formed through the acquisition of core assets, contracts, and operations from Powdermet Inc., a metallurgical R&D and advanced materials firm with over 25 years of experience. Operating from a 54,000-square-foot facility, PMTCM has the infrastructure and technical capabilities required for the metallization of rare earth oxides into purified metals, and to produce complex magnetic alloys and magnets.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: https://blackboxstocks.com/.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time; (b) that the Company and REalloys may be unable to complete the proposed Merger and related transactions because, among other reasons, conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (c) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (d) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain Company stockholder approval for the proposed Merger and related transactions or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (e) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (f) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (g) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the Company’s relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and business generally and (h) the outcome of any legal proceedings to the extent initiated against Company, REalloys or others following the announcement of the proposed transaction, as well as the Company’s and REalloys’ management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Blackbox uses and intends to continue to use its Investors website at https://blackboxstocks.com/company-overview as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

