MISTRAS Group Rings Bell at NYSE, Reaffirming Its Leadership in Data-Driven Asset Protection

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), the leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today, celebrating growing interest in, and adoption of, its asset protection solutions in energy, manufacturing, and aerospace and defense.

MISTRAS Group leads with a data-driven approach across its portfolio of asset protection solutions, extending its expertise in maximizing the safety and operational uptime for critical industrial and civil assets across industries. With manufacturing looking to return to the U.S., a renewed commitment to energy, and the growing need for asset protection worldwide, MISTRAS is well-positioned for expansion and growth in 2025.

“At the start of the year, we took a strategic look at how to strengthen our leadership position and deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MISTRAS Group. “Our customers require data-driven insights, precision, and swift action — and that’s exactly what MISTRAS provides through advanced testing and inspection, real-time intelligence, and deep engineering expertise. Clients come to us with three priorities: ensuring compliance, maximizing uptime, and reducing maintenance costs. We consistently deliver on all three. By embracing a technology-first mindset, fully harnessing our capabilities, and innovating where it drives meaningful impact, we’re well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities across our core industries.”

MISTRAS Group works with many of the largest companies to solve complex challenges, both in the U.S. and around the world, to provide asset protection services and solutions. From ensuring safety in aerospace components to minimizing unplanned outages in energy operations and maintaining quality in high-volume manufacturing, MISTRAS delivers precision, reliability, and resilience in mission-critical environments.

“MISTRAS enables smarter, more secure operations across asset-intensive industries. When downtime and disruption can mean hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, certainty and uptime are clear priorities. That is where MISTRAS excels and where we see ongoing growth this year,” Shuman added.

Today’s NYSE bell ringing celebrates MISTRAS’ dedication to helping the world’s most vital infrastructure and industries remain reliable, resilient, and running.

Discover how MISTRAS is powering data-driven reliability across industries at mistrasgroup.com.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information, visit www.mistrasgroup.com .

