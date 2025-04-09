Wevr Unveils Groundbreaking Immersive Experience, Catch the Wave at the Malta Pavilion at World Expo 2025

Blending Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 and Generative AI, Wevr’s Creative Vision Showcases Malta's Journey from Ancient Past to Innovative Future

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wevr , a creative development and production studio specializing in interactive and immersive experiences, today revealed its visionary design for the Malta Pavilion Experience at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The immersive installation will welcome global visitors from April 13, 2025 through October 13, 2025, showcasing Malta’s rich heritage and bold aspirations at the prestigious international event held once every four years. Titled “Catch the Wave,” the multi-sensory experience is being created in partnership with Malta Enterprise under the direction of Wevr’s cofounder and CEO Neville Spiteri.

“What better way to illustrate Malta’s forward-thinking future than by using immersive technology to surround visitors with the sights and sounds of Malta’s rich history in the Mediterranean, alongside our ambitious vision for tomorrow,” said Malta Enterprise CEO George Gregory. “Wevr’s creative vision and mastery of next-generation technologies made them the natural choice to showcase all that Malta offers in terms of heritage, industry and innovation.”

With a focus on sustainability and technological advancement, the pavilion seamlessly integrates art, science, technology, culture, and the natural world. Key features include:

Dynamic Exterior Canvas: A spectacular 16m × 5m high-resolution LED screen envelops approaching visitors in the breathtaking Mediterranean environment. Digital twins capture the singular beauty of Malta’s iconic structures, from Megalithic temples to the old medieval city of Mdina and the UNESCO world heritage Valletta entrance, weaving a tapestry from past to present, each frame alive with the shifting light of the time of day. Ambient music intertwines with the imagery casting reflections that ripple on the dramatic fountain entrance.

A spectacular 16m × 5m high-resolution LED screen envelops approaching visitors in the breathtaking Mediterranean environment. Digital twins capture the singular beauty of Malta’s iconic structures, from Megalithic temples to the old medieval city of Mdina and the UNESCO world heritage Valletta entrance, weaving a tapestry from past to present, each frame alive with the shifting light of the time of day. Ambient music intertwines with the imagery casting reflections that ripple on the dramatic fountain entrance. Immersive Time Portal: Inside the pavilion, a 9m x 3m surround screen creates a portal through Maltese history which surrounds visitors in a 180-degree storyscape, unfurling an 8,000-year saga in the Mediterranean Sea cradling the island of Malta. This captivating narrative journey, woven with spatial audio, dramatic lighting, and state of the art 3D and AI technology, traces the island’s metamorphosis from an ancient Mediterranean crossroads to a luminous hub of future innovation.

Inside the pavilion, a 9m x 3m surround screen creates a portal through Maltese history which surrounds visitors in a 180-degree storyscape, unfurling an 8,000-year saga in the Mediterranean Sea cradling the island of Malta. This captivating narrative journey, woven with spatial audio, dramatic lighting, and state of the art 3D and AI technology, traces the island’s metamorphosis from an ancient Mediterranean crossroads to a luminous hub of future innovation. Multi-modal Storytelling: Through collaboration with the Heritage Malta, Wevr utilized state of the art 3D photogrammetry and proprietary Generative AI technology to faithfully bring to life key moments from Malta's past with unprecedented detail and authenticity. And with the guidance of Malta Enterprise, visualizing an innovative and future extending to renewable energy and the metaverse.



“The Malta pavilion experience weaves an immersive journey that envelops visitors in the beauty and essence of Malta,” said Neville Spiteri, CEO of Wevr who directed and produced the experience. “By bringing key historic moments to life and offering glimpses into the future using our R&D in Generative AI and real-time 3D Unreal workflows, we're demonstrating what tomorrow's business and entertainment experiences look and feel like.”

Wevr’s global virtual studio, composed of multiple creative teams across multiple continents, collaborated with Maltese historians, artists and domain experts at the center. The design leverages Wevr's decade of expertise creating stories and environments with Epic's Unreal Engine, now enhanced with proprietary Generative AI tools developed specifically for creating spectacular immersive content for forward-thinking clients like the Malta Government.

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading creative immersive studio. We collaborate with artists, brands and IP to co-create immersive experiences and spatial applications. Wevr’s expertise includes Interactive real-time 3D, Spatial/XR, Simulations, Immersive video and Generative AI. Wevr was recognized on Fast Company’s list of “Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR.” Wevr’s world class leadership team is composed of repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award-winning designers, artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC and Epic Games.

Contact:

Amanda Orr for Wevr

amanda@wevr.com

202-459-1304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bfb9631-df39-4ca8-a0a0-2ff2816e620d

Malta's Pavilion at World Expo 2025 “Catch the Wave,” a Groundbreaking Immersive Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.