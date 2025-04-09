Sour Boba Bursts onto the Scene at The Human Bean

Bright new boba flavor is popping up at The Human Bean locations across the U.S. starting April 9, 2025.

Medford, OR, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright new boba flavor is popping up at The Human Bean locations across the U.S. starting April 9, 2025. Customers will find sweet spheres of Sour Blue Raspberry Bursting Boba in two new specials — and available to power up other ice-cold favorites like Italian sodas and Bright® Energy drinks.

“We're introducing Sour Blue Raspberry Boba to bring a bold, fun twist to our menu that speaks directly to our younger guests,” says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. “They love adventurous textures and crave that sour-sweet punch, and this flavor delivers on both. It’s more than just a drink—it's a sensory experience.”

This spring’s specials were inspired by the limited-time launch of boba at The Human Bean last year, which was met with enthusiasm by customers. Now, customers are invited to try two new sour boba blends that will be bursting onto the scene in April, including:

Sour Bubble Pop!

The confounding combo of sweet watermelon, sour candy, and flavorful bursts of Sour Blue Bursting Boba are sure to activate taste buds in this fizzy Italian Soda.

Sour Bubble Buzz!

Sweet, fruity watermelon and sour candy flavors swirl together, buzzing with the power of Bright Energy’s clean caffeine. If that’s not enough to feel more animated, the bursts of sweet and sour boba should help.

Baristas will encourage customers to explore their own custom Sour Blue Raspberry Bursting Boba creations for a limited time only. As always, all drinks are served with The Human Bean’s signature pop of flavor on top — a chocolate-covered espresso bean.

Find boba available at all drive-thru locations through May 27, 2025 or while supplies last.

