Loenbro Acquires Stewart Electric, Expanding Data Center Capabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loenbro, LLC ("Loenbro" or the "Company"), a provider of highly technical, specialized services to the data center, infrastructure, and diversified industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired Stewart Electric ("Stewart"), a Nevada-based electrical services provider primarily serving the data center market. This acquisition represents a strategic advancement for Loenbro, enhancing its capabilities to better serve its data center customers and expanding its mission critical geographical footprint. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of Stewart reinforces Loenbro’s commitment to expanding its operations while maintaining its focus on safety, quality, and operational excellence. By integrating Stewart’s expertise, Loenbro is even better positioned to deliver comprehensive lifecycle solutions that sustain and improve data center and other critical facilities across the United States.

The transaction was supported by Loenbro’s investment partner, Braemont Capital ("Braemont"), a firm that collaborates with high-quality businesses at pivotal growth stages. Braemont joined forces with Loenbro in February 2024 with the objective of accelerating growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Daniel Cowan, President and CEO at Loenbro, said, “We are pleased to announce this acquisition and welcome Stewart’s talented team to the Loenbro family. Stewart brings a driven management team and an excellent reputation. Stewart's relationships within the data center industry align well with our goal of becoming a leading local player in mission critical markets across the United States. Most importantly, their team embodies our mission statement: Guided by core values, grounded in grit and a commitment to excellence, Loenbro maintains and enhances the industrial infrastructure that betters our families, customers, and local communities. We are also grateful for Braemont’s ongoing strategic support, which has enabled us to reach this important milestone of growth.”

“The acquisition of Stewart Electric demonstrates Loenbro’s disciplined execution and commitment to expanding its presence in the mission critical data center market,” said Eliza Calihan, Principal at Braemont. “Stewart’s deep industry expertise and strong customer relationships significantly enhance Loenbro’s capabilities and geographic reach. We remain enthusiastic about supporting Loenbro’s continued growth and building on this exciting momentum.”

About Stewart Electric

Stewart Electric is a Nevada-based non-union electrical services provider primarily serving the data center market in the southeast U.S., providing mission-critical services including data center campus expansions, customer fit outs, equipment replacements and maintenance services.

About Loenbro

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Loenbro provides lifecycle solutions with a focus on recurring maintenance and high-growth new build and retrofit work. The Company is a trusted single-source provider for its customers throughout the high-growth Mountain West, offering a comprehensive suite of critical infrastructure services, including electrical, fabrication, mechanical, structural, soft craft, and inspection solutions. With a proven track record of over 20 years, Loenbro is recognized for its significant industry and technical expertise, local presence within an expansive footprint and employee-centric culture. For more information on Loenbro, please visit www.loenbro.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in high-quality companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

