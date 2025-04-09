Emerald Technology Ventures Celebrates Four Portfolio Companies in TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2025

Nanograf, Tropic, and Ineratec Rank in Top 100, with Paptic in Top 150, spotlighting Emerald’s leadership in global sustainable VC investment

ZURICH, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a global pioneer in venture capital dedicated to sustainable technologies and industrial innovation, has announced that four of its portfolio companies have been named to TIME magazine’s prestigious Top GreenTech Companies of 2025 list. Nanograf, Tropic, and Ineratec secured spots in the top 100, while Paptic landed in the top 150. The TIME Magazine and Statista analysis evaluated over 8,000 companies worldwide, considering factors such as environmental impact, financial strength, and innovative potential. Emerald Technology Ventures' success in this ranking highlights the firm's keen eye for transformative green technologies.

As the first independent cleantech venture capital fund in Europe, Emerald has carved out a distinctive space in venture capital for over two decades, leading the charge for sustainable industrial innovation. Emerald backs innovators that deliver both environmental impact and financial success. Today’s recognition underscores that sustainable technology is not just a moral imperative—it’s instrumental in gaining a competitive advantage, with Emerald at the forefront of helping large corporations adapt and discover the technology that will bring their business into a successful future.

Highlighted Portfolio Companies

Nanograf

Ranked as 51, the Chicago based company, Nanograf, is a leader in advanced battery materials. By developing advanced graphene-based materials, Nanograf dramatically improves battery performance and energy storage capabilities. Their innovative nanotechnology solutions enable longer-lasting, faster-charging batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems, addressing critical challenges in clean energy infrastructure.

Tropic

Another honoree, ranked 82, Tropic (formerly Tropic Biosciences) continues to push the boundaries in sustainable agriculture through genetic innovation. Its flagship innovation leverages gene-editing technologies, such as CRISPR, to develop resilient tropical crops like bananas and coffee. Tropic’s work enhances crop durability against climate change-induced stresses—drought, pests, and diseases—while reducing pesticide use and food waste. For instance, its non-browning banana variety extends shelf life, addressing supply chain inefficiencies.

Ineratec

Also placed in the top 100, Ineratec, ranked 94, is a pioneer of sustainable synthetic fuels through its Power-to-Liquid (PtL) technology. Its innovation centers on modular, microstructured reactors that convert renewable electricity, CO2 (captured from the air or industrial sources), and hydrogen into carbon-neutral e-fuels like e-kerosene, e-diesel, and e-methanol. These drop-in fuels decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like aviation and shipping, with a Frankfurt facility set to become Europe’s largest e-fuel plant by late 2025, producing thousands of tons annually. Ineratec’s scalable, efficient reactors offer superior heat transfer and rapid deployment, advancing the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy carriers.

Paptic

Securing a position as 144, Paptic represents Emerald's diverse approach to sustainable innovation. Based in Espoo, Finland, Paptic is redefining packaging with its wood-based, recyclable material designed to replace single-use plastics. Its innovation is a bio-based, fiber-derived “paper-textile” that combines the durability and flexibility of plastic with the recyclability and biodegradability of paper. Produced from sustainably managed forests, Paptic’s material—available in variants like Tringa—saves 20-30% water and energy compared to traditional paper production while offering tear resistance and water repellency. Used in e-commerce packaging, retail bags, and more, it integrates with existing manufacturing lines, supporting a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and fossil resource dependency.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups. Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc .

