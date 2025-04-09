World Leaders in Proteomics and Proteoform Biology to Convene at the 3rd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium

The Symposium will feature scientific leaders who are creating cutting edge technologies and approaches for building the bridge from genotype to phenotype. This is ushering in the era of proteoform-specific biology & medicine and paving the way for the Human Proteoform Project. The Symposium will be held August 26-28, 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics is excited to announce the 3rd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium, which will bring together world leaders in the fields of proteomics, proteoform biology, cell biology, and biopharmaceuticals to present their latest research findings as well as to discuss future directions for building the bridge from genotype to phenotype. The Symposium is hosted by the Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics together with the University of Hamburg and will be held in Hamburg, Germany August 26-28.

Some of the prominent presenters are Julia Chamot-Rooke, Institut Pasteur; Ying Ge, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Albert Heck, Utrecht University; Neil Kelleher, Northwestern University; Ole Nørregaard Jensen, University of Southern Denmark; Lloyd Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Nobuaki Takemori, Ehime University School of Medicine; Charlotte Uetrecht, University of Lübeck; Juan Antonio Vizcaino, EMBL-EBI; and Manfred Wuhrer, Leiden University. They will describe a range of topics including emerging technologies and platforms for proteoform and single-cell analysis as well as new frontiers in developing proteoform-specific therapies and diagnostics.

“We are excited to bring the community together for this important Symposium,” said Paul Danis, CEO of the Consortium. “With the continued growth and adoption of these methods of proteoform analysis, the field is rapidly approaching the tipping point where proteoform-specific information will become the norm.”





In addition, the Symposium will feature a series of poster and oral presentations covering sample preparation & separation technologies, native MS & protein Complexes, databases & bioinformatics, biomedical applications, and biopharmaceutical & therapeutic proteins. Larger open questions will be examined in a series of roundtable discussions focused on shaping the next generation of proteomics, the clinical value of proteoforms, and the Human Proteoform Project. Education is provided through pre-and post-symposium short courses covering basic methods as well as bioinformatics for conducting productive top-down proteomics experiments.

Details on the event including sponsorships and exhibition, registration, logistics as well as the speakers and program can be found on the event website at TDP2025.org. The Symposium is generously supported by sponsorships from Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Quantum-Si, Eppendorf, i3 Membrane, and MS Vision.

About the Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics

The Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics, Inc. (CTDP.org) is a 501c3 non-profit organization fostering collaboration, education, and innovative research to accelerate the comprehensive analysis of all human proteoforms, speeding developments in the fields of therapeutics, diagnostics, environment, and energy. It has members from academic institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide, and its work is supported by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, SCIEX, Lilly, Pfizer, Agilent, MSC, New Objective, and ImmPro.

Contact: Paul Danis Chief Executive Officer Consortium for Top-Down Proteomics, Inc. Cambridge, MA USA +1 617.336.3280 office@tdprot.org

