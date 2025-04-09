Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,664 in the last 365 days.

Reliance, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Wednesday, April 23rd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, after the market closes. Reliance management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at reliance.com.

Reliance, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details
   
DATE: Thursday, April 24, 2025
   
TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
   
CONFERENCE ID: 13752652
   
WEBCAST: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713274&tp_key=865b5093f8
      

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13752652. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at reliance.com for 90 days.

About Reliance, Inc.
Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance’s average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com.

CONTACT:
(213) 576-2428
investor@reliance.com

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Reliance, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Wednesday, April 23rd

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more