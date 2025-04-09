Microbix Exhibiting at ESCMID Global 2025

Microbix Showcasing novel QAPs, Customer Presenting Pilot EQA Program Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be attending and exhibiting at ESCMID Global 2025 and that a customer and collaborator will be presenting results of a pilot External Quality Assessment (EQA) program enabled by Microbix Quality Assessment Products (QAPs™).

ESCMID Global is the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, taking place in Vienna, Austria April 11-15, 2025. ESCMID Global assembles leading experts in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology to exchange ideas and explore the latest innovations. The Congress consists of five days packed with keynote lectures, oral sessions, workshops, symposia, meet-the-expert sessions, and poster presentations, making it the world’s most eminent event in the field of infection. Visit https://www.escmid.org/congress-events/escmid-global/ for further information.

At ESCMID Global, Microbix will be showcasing its QAPs innovations for helping to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic tests, including for bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases, and in multiple formats, such as liquid-vials and on Copan® FLOQSwabs®. Additionally, Microbix will be presenting information about its QAPs that support cutting-edge assays relating to multiplex/syndromic, viral variant, antimicrobial resistance, genetics, oncology, and molecular pathology tests. The Microbix team looks forward to meeting with current and prospective clients and determining how best to support their QMS needs.

Also at ESCMID Global, Labquality EQAS by Aurevia (a Microbix customer and collaborator), is presenting a poster titled “ Neither Nor or Norovirus GI/GII? Good Consensus in International EQA Pilot Study for Norovirus Antigen Detection. ” Authored by Heidi Berghäll, EQA Solutions Manager R&D, and her colleagues at Aurevia, the poster provides results of a pilot EQA scheme to support rapid point-of-care antigen-based tests for Norovirus, a common and highly-contagious cause of gastroenteritis, sometimes also known as Norwalk virus or the stomach-flu.

Microbix is pleased to have supported the creation of this Labquality EQAS program with FLOQSwab-formatted QAPs that are specific for antigen-based Norovirus tests. Prior to the creation of these novel QAPs, Microbix believes that no suitable swab-based whole-process workflow controls existed to provide quality management of antigen-tests for Norovirus. Microbix is pleased to address Aurevia’s requirements for this EQA program and likewise demonstrate its skills in creating stable and effective controls using even the most challenging antigen materials.

Enquiries regarding the EQA program being developed by Aurevia to qualify and support point-of-care antigen-based testing for Noroviruses should be directed to info@aurevia.com or via the website https://www.aurevia.com/. Purchase enquiries for these or other Microbix QAPs can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues now targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Aurevia, Labquality EQAS or its EQA schemes, the Poster, the Norovirus QAPs, or their relevance, Microbix’s or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome,

CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793

ir@microbix.com



