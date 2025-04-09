IBM’s Nickle LaMoreaux to Deliver Keynote on Agentic AI at HR Tech 2025

Industry’s Leading Event on HR Innovation to Feature Sessions with LaMoreaux, Global Industry Analyst Josh Bersin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on helping HR professionals drive change within their organizations, HR Tech 2025 today shared details of this year’s keynote presenters. On Tuesday, September 16, Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at IBM, will deliver the opening keynote, “HR Agents: Myths, Mayhem and Monumental Moments.” Global industry analyst Josh Bersin will close out HR Tech 2025 on Thursday, September 18, delivering “HR Technology Disrupted: AI Has Changed the Game.”

Named 2024 HR Executive of the Year by HR Executive, Nickle LaMoreaux has spent over 20 years at IBM, pioneering the evolution of the company’s HR operating model and transforming the HR department into a truly digital-first function. In her session, LaMoreaux will detail IBM’s HR digital transformation journey, which began in 2017, and describe her lessons and takeaways as the company implemented AI, automation and AI agents for more than 275,000 employees.

Explaining what she sees as the greatest value of AI agents – flexibility and acceleration – and what this means for both HR and the business, LaMoreaux will explore the importance of combining AI tools for ethical delivery in the HR domain and highlight how IBM is using agentic AI to move IBMers to higher-value work. Attendees will see firsthand how one of the world’s most celebrated brands harnesses the transformative power of AI in HR, taking away actionable insights to promote productivity and efficiency gains, process simplification and consumer-grade employee experiences within their organizations.

Capping off this year’s event, the inimitable Josh Bersin will consider AI’s impact on the HR technology ecosystem from a research-based perspective. Acknowledging that AI has changed every aspect of the market, Bersin will show how AI is disrupting HR’s strategic focus, from analytics to agents, redefining priorities for vendors and influencing HR technology adoption. Bersin will demonstrate how AI advancements in skills, job and talent intelligence technologies are powering dynamic learning, adaptive HCM platforms and hyper-personalized employee experiences.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, Brand and Innovation, commented, “In a world where the only constant is change, AI isn’t just a tool – it’s a catalyst for transformation. Nickle and Josh know this from their work and are able to show how HR can use AI technologies to elevate people-first strategies that attract, grow and support their workforces. Their thinking aligns with our ‘Be the Change’ theme, enabling HR leaders to rethink what’s possible and move from reacting to actively shaping what’s next for their organizations.”

HR Tech 2025 will feature a mix of new additions and returning audience favorites, including the Women in HR Tech Summit, Startup Pavilion and Pitchfest competition, as well as a one-day pre-conference HR Executive Strategy Summit on Monday, September 15, open to qualified HR executives and the inaugural HR Icons Awards Evening. For more information, including registration details, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/register.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.

