American Shared Hospital Services to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS in partnership with MicroCapClub

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services through its leasing or direct patient care services segments, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Ray Stachowiak, Executive Chairman, and Gary Delanois, Chief Executive Officer of American Shared Hospital Services, will host the presentation and answer questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=K5oWbKUDy4fggzZwnfk77y

If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a leading provider of turnkey solutions to cancer treatment centers, health systems, and cancer networks in North and South America. The company works closely with its partners to develop and grow their cancer service lines and provide integrated cancer care to patients in a convenient local setting close to home. For centers under health system partnerships, the Company and its health system partners share in the capital investment cost and profitability of the operations based on their respective ownership interests. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com

