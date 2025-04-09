AirBooking.com Launches Next-Gen AI-Powered Corporate Booking and Expense Management Tool for Emerging Markets

Airbookings Corporate Booking and Expense Management Tool Corporate Travel Made Simple with Airbookings Smart Booking Tool Airbooking.com offers fast flexible and cost effective solutions Airbooking offers fast, flexible and cost-effective solutions

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of AirBooking.com, a game-changing AI-powered corporate travel and expense management platform tailored specifically for SMEs and travel management companies (TMCs) across the Middle East and Asia. Built around the region’s unique travel patterns and airline partnerships, AirBooking.com is not just another booking tool—it’s the region’s first pay-as-you-go, NDC-native platform designed for fast-growing businesses.“Too many corporate travel tools are built in the West, for the West,” said Kavitha Jagannathan, Chief Product Officer at AirBooking.com. “AirBooking.com is different. We started with the local context—regional hubs, local carriers, distributed workforces, and the needs of cost-conscious businesses—and built upward using the most modern retailing technologies in the industry. This platform was born in the Middle East, engineered with Asia in mind, and built to serve the global ambitions of businesses in emerging markets.”Closing the Gap in Corporate Travel for Underserved MarketsAirBooking.com offers a fully integrated, AI-driven booking experience with dynamic pricing, real-time NDC content, and automated, flexible policy enforcement—a combination that delivers up to 15% in travel cost savings for SMEs.With full certification from both Amadeus and Sabre, the platform supports search, booking, ticketing, ancillary services, and aftersales workflows—not only for air but also for non-air content such as hotels, cars, and more. This provides unmatched content access from both GDS and direct NDC channels, ensuring corporates benefit from the widest range of fares—including content from legacy carriers and LCCs—without legacy surcharges or system inefficiencies.What makes AirBooking.com truly stand out is its flexible deployment model. Airlines or TMCs can white-label the platform for multiple corporate clients with custom branding, workflows, and dashboards. Corporates can configure multi-branch structures, manage approvals across departments and geographies, and gain centralized visibility over travel spend—all without costly licensing fees or rigid contracts.Built for the Future of Regional Business TravelAs the global shift toward modern airline retailing accelerates, AirBooking.com is leading the charge with its NDC-first architecture, seamless IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) integration, and a pay-per-use pricing model that eliminates the friction and overhead associated with traditional platforms.“Our goal is to simplify what has been made unnecessarily complex,” added Jagannathan. “Whether it’s one-click rebooking during disruptions, AI-optimized policy enforcement, or real-time airline contract tracking—we’ve addressed the real, everyday pain points of travel managers. This is software that just works—built in close collaboration with the very TMCs, airlines, and corporates who use it.”A Platform That Goes Beyond BookingAirBooking.com’s features are built to support the full travel management lifecycle:• Real-time spend dashboards aligned with corporate budgets and policy frameworks• Automated commission tracking and recovery for TMCs• Embedded IFG-based settlement, enabling secure, direct airline payments• Travel personalization based on traveler profiles and corporate policy historyFrederic Leger, SVP of Commercial Products and Services at IATA, emphasized the broader significance: “This integration enhances payment orchestration, benefiting the entire travel ecosystem. By combining IFG’s robust global payment network with AirBooking.com’s AI-powered travel solutions, we enable a seamless payment experience that accelerates the shift to modern airline retailing.”While most travel startups are still testing concepts or running pilots, AirBooking.com enters the market certified, commercially viable and scalable, and live with select TMCs and airline partners. The platform is now rapidly expanding across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. “This isn’t a beta product. This isn’t a Western product trying to localize,” said Jagannathan. “This is regional innovation done right with flexibility to customize as per the requirement of the major TMCs or Corporates. AirBooking.com is ready to help businesses travel smarter, faster, and more affordably.”About AirBooking.comHeadquartered in Dubai, AirBooking.com is a modern corporate travel technology platform purpose-built for SMEs, TMCs, and regional airlines in emerging markets. It combines AI, NDC, and flexible financial technology to help businesses gain control over their travel spend—while enhancing user experience, agility, and scalability.

