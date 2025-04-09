Coave Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Conferences





Paris, France, April 9, 2025 – Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a company pioneering the future of genetic medicines, announces that members of its leadership team will be attending the following industry conferences:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med – April 15-17





Rome, Italy

CEO Rodolphe Clerval will be participating in a panel discussion – Science slam: Ocular Indications – on April 15 at 13:45 CEST

Rodolphe Clerval will also give a Company Presentation on April 15 at 15:00 CEST

ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) – May 4-8





Salt Lake City, UT, USA

BioEquity Europe – May 12-14





Bruges, Belgium

ASGCT (American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy) – May 13-17





New Orleans, LA, USA

***

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a genetic medicine company pioneering the development of innovative solutions to enhance the precision, safety, efficacy and manufacturability of genetic medicines. With its proprietary ALIGATER™ platform, Coave is at the forefront of addressing challenges in gene therapy delivery to extra-hepatic tissues, creating a robust pipeline targeting CNS, neuromuscular and eye diseases.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit coavetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

contact@coavetx.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Mark Swallow

coavetx@medistrava.com

