Optimus Energy Launches emsys VPP-powered Virtual Power Plant to Trade Renewable Energy in Greece

renewable energies - solar park

OLDENBURG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimus Energy has contracted the German service provider emsys VPP to supply its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) for trading renewable energy in Greece’s wholesale electricity and balancing market. With a portfolio of nearly 4 GW of solar and wind power, Optimus Energy holds a leading market position in Greece, representing 50 % of the renewable energy capacity traded under the Feed-in Premium (FiP) scheme or through direct merchant participation, nationally . The collaboration enables Optimus Energy to leverage a proven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, widely used by aggregators and utilities across Europe, to maximize the value of their renewable energy portfolios in short-term energy markets.emsys VPP has already commenced setting up its Virtual Power Plant for the wholesale electricity market and is customizing the software to meet Optimus Energy’s specific requirements. This process includes connecting over 3,500 solar and wind power plants to the VPP, enabling real-time data retrieval and dynamic control of variable electricity production. Contracted by Optimus Energy, emsys VPP’s partner company, energy & meteo systems, provides accurate solar and wind power forecasts for the connected assets, which will be integrated into the VPP. This complete software suite allows Optimus Energy to efficiently manage its portfolio including reduction of power generation during periods of negative electricity prices.Additionally, emsys VPP is supplying a tailored Virtual Power Plant for providing balancing energy services, a strategic expansion of Optimus Energy’s services in the evolving Greek energy market, driven by the constantly increasing penetration of renewable energy sources (RES). Balancing services will benefit both the renewable assets, by creating an additional revenue stream, and the grid, by delivering greater flexibility in line with energy transition objectives. As part of the service, emsys VPP will enable the qualification of renewable assets for participation in the balancing services market. This qualification process includes remote-control tests to ensure that renewable plants connected to the VPP comply immediately with dispatch instructions from IPTO, the Greek transmission system operator.“Our collaboration with emsys VPP leverages their industry-leading software solutions and extensive international expertise, which are instrumental in optimizing the market potential of our RES portfolio,” says Stella Zacharia, CEO of Optimus Energy. “We’re excited to play a pivotal role in enhancing power system stability in Greece, while also accessing the emerging ancillary services market as a valuable additional revenue stream for our expanding renewable energy portfolio.”“Our Virtual Power Plant and power forecasts already support several Greek partners in managing their renewable energy portfolios. Providing our Virtual Power Plant for the wholesale and ancillary services market to Optimus Energy marks a significant milestone in bolstering our market presence,” says Dr. Ulrich Focken, Managing Director of emsys VPP and energy & meteo systems.About Optimus EnergyOptimus Energy is the leading renewable energy aggregator and demand response services provider in Greece, managing an extensive portfolio of almost 4 GW of installed renewable capacity and more than 250 MW of flexible load. The company provides market access solutions and insights to maximize the value and performance of renewable energy assets, flexible consumption sites and energy storage systems, navigating the everchanging energy landscape. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Optimus Energy is driving the transition, optimizing our sustainable energy future.For more information please visit: www.optimusenergy.gr About energy & meteo systems GmbHenergy & meteo systems was founded in 2004 in Oldenburg, Germany, and offers cutting-edge power forecasting services as well as differentiated consulting services for a smooth grid and market integration of variable renewable energies. The company is an international provider of accurate wind and solar power predictions for grid operators, aggregators, power traders and plant operators. The forecasting services are provided to more than 600 GW of installed solar and wind power capacity in around 60 countries.About emsys VPP GmbHemsys VPP is a pioneer in the development of Virtual Power Plants and ranks as a leading international provider. The sophisticated technology is offered as a Software-as-a-Service solution and digitally connects decentralized power generators, storage facilities and controllable consumers via a common control room. The Virtual Power Plant is used by numerous energy suppliers and aggregators to monitor, remotely control and profitably market aggregated electricity production.For more information please visit: www.emsys-renewables.com

Virtual Power Plant for distributed energy resources

