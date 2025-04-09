FUN Token unveils 2025 roadmap to transform gaming into a rewarding digital economy





NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUN Token, a pioneer at the intersection of Web3 and gaming, has revealed its ambitious roadmap for 2025–2026, marking a bold new chapter in the evolution of digital entertainment. With a clear mission to revolutionize the gaming landscape, FUN is building a closed-loop, player-first ecosystem where games are more than play—they’re a pathway to real value.





Gaming is broken—FUN Token is here to fix it

In a world where players are bombarded with ads and pushed into endless in-app purchases, FUN flips the script. We're building a player-first ecosystem where gamers get paid to play. No more paywalls, no more attention traps—just seamless gameplay, real rewards, and a token economy that values your time and skill. FUN Token is re-empowering the player and redefining what gaming should be.

Mission: Play with purpose, earn with FUN

At the heart of the FUN Token project is a simple but transformative idea: empower gamers to earn tangible value doing what they love. By embedding FUN as the core currency across a growing portfolio of games, the team aims to unify the fragmented Web3 gaming space into a seamless, rewarding experience for players worldwide.

The core strategy: How FUN is redefining the game

The FUN roadmap is anchored on four powerful pillars:

Closed-loop ecosystem: One wallet. One login. Endless games. FUN is creating a frictionless environment where players can move effortlessly between titles, with all progress, rewards, and identity preserved.

One wallet. One login. Endless games. FUN is creating a frictionless environment where players can move effortlessly between titles, with all progress, rewards, and identity preserved. Token utility & buy-and-burn engine: Players earn FUN tokens in-game. Revenues from those games are then used to buy FUN on the open market and burn it—reducing supply and boosting token value over time.

Players earn FUN tokens in-game. Revenues from those games are then used to buy FUN on the open market and burn it—reducing supply and boosting token value over time. Gamified rewards & retention: XP systems, loot boxes, streaks, and seasonal quests all reward active participation. FUN is building for stickiness—turning casual players into loyal, lifetime users.

XP systems, loot boxes, streaks, and seasonal quests all reward active participation. FUN is building for stickiness—turning casual players into loyal, lifetime users. Strategic partnerships: By integrating FUN into third-party titles, the team is positioning the token as the "Universal Currency of the Gamingverse." One token to connect them all.

The FUN Grand Plan: From foundation to domination

The roadmap is aggressive, high-impact, and laser-focused on scaling:

Q2 2025 – Launch the foundation

Release 10 mobile games across Android and iOS

Launch web-based FUN Wallet

Introduce Unified Login for cross-game access

Kickstart the "Earn-While-You-Play" movement

Q3 2025 – Spark the network effect

Add 10 more viral/hyper-casual games

Reach 1M+ players and 100K+ wallet users

Launch achievement systems and daily missions

Begin Buy-and-Burn token mechanics

Establish first wave of third-party game partnerships



Q4 2025 – Scale the ecosystem

Expand to 30 total games

Hit 5M+ users, 500K+ wallets

Launch mobile FUN Wallet (iOS & Android) with staking and rewards

Introduce NFTs, leaderboards, and community quests

Onboard mid-size external studios



Q1 2026 – Dominate Web3 gaming

Grow to 40 games across genres

Reach 10M+ players, 1M+ wallet holders

Add multi-chain and fiat support in FUN Wallet

Integrate FUN into external game economies

Host the inaugural Global FUN Gaming Summit



A universe of FUN awaits

FUN Token invites players, developers, and investors to join the movement and be part of the ecosystem that’s set to reshape the future of entertainment.

About FUN Token

FUN Token is on a mission to become the default digital currency of gaming. Powered by Web3 technology and backed by a vibrant, self-sustaining economy, FUN is creating a unified ecosystem where every game, action, and user contributes to a dynamic gaming universe. Learn more at https://funtoken.io/



