Medical Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 9.5 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical fasteners market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.5% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 9.5 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global medical fasteners market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 9.5 Growth (CAGR) 4.5% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Medical Fasteners Market:

The global medical fasteners market is segmented based on application type, material type, fastener type, threading type, and region.

Based on application type - The medical fasteners market is segmented into high-value consumables, low-value consumables, medical equipment, and IVD. High-value consumables are expected to remain dominant, whereas IVD will be the fastest-growing application type of the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for orthopedic procedures, such as cases of fractures, joint replacements, and spinal disorders; an increase in the elderly population, which leads to osteoporosis, arthritis, and degenerative bone diseases; rising adoption of dental implants for tooth replacement and reconstruction; and an increase in cardiovascular diseases, which drives the demand for pacemakers and defibrillators, are key factors driving the demand for fasteners in high-value consumable applications.



Based on the material type – The market is segmented into titanium, stainless steel, and other material types. Titanium is likely to hold the dominant position of the market during the forecast period. Titanium occupies the largest share in the medical fasteners market, owing to its properties, such as biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, exceptional mechanical properties, durability, non-magnetic and MRI compatibility, and making them ideal for medical implants and devices. Titanium meets the stringent regulatory medical standards, and it is widely accepted across the global healthcare industry.



Based on the fastener type - The market is segmented into screws, bolts, nuts, and other fastener types. Screws are expected to remain the most dominant fastener type in the market over the forecasted years. Screws dominate the medical fasteners market due to their strong holding ability and ease of use in orthopedic surgeries and implants. Their high level of secure fixation, availability in various sizes, and biocompatibility make them a preferred choice. Additionally, their adaptability for minimally invasive procedures further drives their demand.

Based on the threading type - The market is segmented into threaded and non-threaded. Threaded fasteners are likely to be the most preferred fastener type in the market during the forecast period. Threaded fasteners offer superior mechanical strength, high secure fastening capacity, and ease of assembly and removal. Their widespread use in orthopedic and dental surgeries, biocompatibility, adaptability for minimally invasive procedures, and availability in various sizes make them essential for critical medical applications. Additionally, their compliance with regulations and standards makes them even more reliable and widely used.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for the medical fasteners market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Advanced healthcare infrastructure.

High R&D investment in medical technology and innovations.

Rising cases of orthopedic conditions, such as osteoporosis and arthritis.

High rates of joint replacements, trauma surgeries, and dental implants.

Technological advancement.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The key driving factors include expanding healthcare infrastructure, a growing aging population, rising medical tourism, rising orthopedic and dental treatments, and technological advancements. China is the growth engine of the region’s market owing to being the largest medical device manufacturing hub and rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion.



Medical Fasteners Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

There is an increase in demand for orthopedic, dental, and CMF implants.

Increasing global and regional expansion of medical device manufacturing.

Technological advancements include using advanced materials, innovative coatings, precision manufacturing, bioabsorbable technology, and miniaturization.

Rise in the aging population leads to higher demand for implants and surgical procedures.

Growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, including R&D investments.

Stringent regulatory compliance and quality standards drive the demand for high-performance fasteners.



Top Companies in the Medical Fasteners Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the region. Most of the major players often specialize in orthopedic, spinal, dental, and hip & knee implants, providing both individual fasteners and fully assembled implant systems. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

DePuy Synthes (part of Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bossard Group

PennEngineering

Smith Nephew plc



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Medical Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



