Tive Launches Solo Pro: All-In-One, Real-Time Visibility Solution to Accelerate Pharmaceutical Product Releases

BOSTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced the release of the Solo Pro, a validated, real-time visibility tracker for biologics and pharmaceutical shipments—designed to streamline product releases, reduce excursions, achieve compliance, and protect product integrity from point of origin to point of delivery.

Quality teams and receivers can now instantly view important shipment details on the tracker display to quickly determine if there were excursion alerts or if the shipment has preserved the integrity of the product. Solo Pro trackers support the full range of temperature-shipment for Cold Chain, Pharmaceuticals & Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapies, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, and Commercial & Clinical Trials.

Solo Pro trackers and the Tive cloud platform offer a real-time tracking solution that enables customers to:

Prevent delays and temperature excursions in real time: Gain instant visibility into shipment risks with live tracking and multi-sensor condition monitoring, so you can take action before product integrity is compromised

Accelerate & simplify product releases: View critical shipment data on the device display to streamline quality checks and eliminate release bottlenecks

Scale across global shipments with ease: Use one device to support all cold chain temperature profiles—across all modes of transportation—and easily integrate into existing processes for effortless global deployment



Solo Pro gives companies complete visibility into cold chain shipments—including those using dry ice and cryogenic temperatures—helping them reduce risk, rejections, waste, deviations, and delays. With patented multi-sensor technology, Solo Pro tracks temperature, humidity, light, shock, motion, and tilt—delivering real-time data and deeper insights for smarter decision making.

Key features of the Solo Pro include:

Largest display on the market: High-contrast display (2.66” diagonal) works within a wide range of temperatures

Supports all temperature profiles: Including cool, refrigerated, and frozen, as well as dry ice and cryogenic using external probes

Hyper-accurate location: Solo Pro trackers provide location data to meter-level accuracy using GPS, cellular triangulation, and WiFi geolocation

Customizable alerts: Get immediate alerts on location, light, humidity, shock, and tilt—with advanced temperature alerts (single excursion, cumulative, and MKT)

Flexible configuration profiles: Modify tracker settings while in transit, as needed; adjust measurement and transmission intervals or location accuracy level to balance battery life and data coverage

Flight-compliant: Solo Pro trackers use a non-lithium battery and are approved for use on most air carriers

Sustainable solution: Trackers have a long-lasting battery, and can be single use, reused, or recycled via the Tive Green Program

Fully validated and GxP compliant: Includes FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11, as well as SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 security

“The launch of the Solo Pro tracker represents a significant leap forward in real-time shipment visibility for life sciences industries,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. “For the past few years we have listened to all of the largest logistics and pharmaceutical companies very carefully, and as a result of all of their input we are today unveiling a game-changing solution. The Solo Pro is a one-of-a-kind cold chain monitoring tracker: it seamlessly integrates with existing pharma cold chain workflows, and it has a large ePaper display that provides intuitive insights into shipments and alerts—empowering life sciences companies to optimize their supply chains, accelerate product releases, and maintain the highest regulatory standards for their customers.”

Traditional data loggers only provide post-shipment insights, and standard GPS trackers lack real-time condition monitoring—creating gaps in visibility and control. Tive’s Solo Pro closes this gap by offering:

Real-time location and condition tracking across global supply chains

Proactive alerts to prevent excursions before they become costly issues

Continuous validation of performance across lanes and routes to identify the safest, most efficient options in real-time

Flexible tracking configurations to support diverse pharma shipping requirements

Failsafe secondary download with USB—without requiring any apps

Sustainable and cost-efficient with a reusable, rechargeable design

For more information about the Solo Pro, please visit the Tive website .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 950 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

