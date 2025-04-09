Doing Good Together™ & Create the Change® Join Forces, Strengthen Efforts to Empower Youth Through Compassionate Service

Doing Good Together™ joins forces with Create the Change® to expand family-focused volunteer tools and inspire more youth to grow as compassionate changemakers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doing Good Together (DGT), a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering families to raise children who care and contribute, recently broadened its scope by integrating with Create the Change (CTC). This union will integrate CTC’s valuable digital platform and programs into DGT’s expansive family resources and strengthen efforts to build the next generation of changemakers through volunteering.

Launched in 2011, Create the Change, originally founded as Project Giving Kids by Molly Yuska, has inspired and activated youth by addressing the challenges families face in finding impactful service opportunities for kids and teens. Their innovative online service opportunity database was designed to connect young people with thousands of ways to impact causes like hunger relief, homelessness, and animal welfare, while also helping them explore the root causes of these societal challenges. Amplified through in-person Create the Change Day events coordinated with school and youth organizations, hundreds of kids in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Boston areas each year have been able to build empathy and serve their local community. With over 100 vetted non-profit organizations offering age-appropriate volunteering opportunities, this innovative platform sparked a movement that inspired community-minded youth to make a real difference in their communities and in the world.

“Bringing Create the Change’s resources into the Doing Good Together toolkit is an exciting opportunity to deepen our shared mission,” said MiaLisa Millares, Executive Director of Doing Good Together. “They’ve built something extraordinary – a platform that empowers youth to make a difference and learn about the world’s challenges. Now, together, we can amplify that impact for even more families across the United States.”

Doing Good Together, founded by Jenny Friedman, has been a champion of creating opportunities for families to serve together, learn about kindness, and build a better tomorrow for over 20 years. Through its free monthly listings featuring family-friendly volunteer opportunities in 10 major metro areas, a monthly newsletter reaching over 17,000 subscribers, and its celebrated Family Service Fairs, which engaged over 1,500 participants in 2024 alone, DGT provides accessible, practical ways for families to make a difference.

In addition to in-person volunteer opportunities, DGT offers kindness projects, expert advice, and curated resources like book lists and conversation guides. Membership programs further help families and classrooms incorporate kindness into their daily routines through exclusive tips, ebooks, and weekly reminders. These offerings, combined with Create the Change’s database of volunteering opportunities and innovative approaches to connecting kids to causes, make this acquisition a natural and serendipitous fit.

"By joining with Doing Good Together, we are combining our strengths to create a more comprehensive platform for families seeking to nurture empathy and social awareness in their children. The stories of our two organizations are deeply intertwined—both Jenny Friedman and Molly Yuska recognized the same need for age-appropriate volunteer opportunities after struggling to find meaningful ways for their own children to give back,” said Aaron McDaniel, President of Create the Change. “That shared vision led to the creation of two impactful organizations that have empowered countless families to engage in service. Even as both founders have stepped away in recent years, the mission has remained strong, and now, in this latest chapter, the parallels continue. This transaction is a natural evolution of our shared purpose, allowing us to deepen our impact and reach even more kids and families.”

CTC’s signature programs and resources will be integrated into DGT’s offerings, providing families with easy access to volunteer opportunities and resources designed to teach children the value of kindness and community involvement. DGT is eager to embark on this new chapter, blending the strengths of both organizations to create an even brighter future to empower our next generation of leaders to care deeply, contribute meaningfully, and grow into lifelong changemakers.

For more information about Doing Good Together and to subscribe to their services as they begin this new chapter, visit www.doinggoodtogether.org

