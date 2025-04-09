Victory III: The Perfect Storm Brings Premier Fight Night to Dallas
DALLAS, TX – Victory Boxing League returns with its most explosive event yet, Victory III: The Perfect Storm on Saturday, April 12th at The Bomb Factory.
Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
Location: The Bomb Factory (The Factory in Deep Ellum)
Address: 2713 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226
Promotion: Victory Boxing League
Website: https://www.victoryboxingleague.com/
Featured Fighters
Samuel Arnold III – A highly skilled technician with a strong following
Fernando Garcia – An aggressive, relentless competitor
Alex Holley – A rising star looking to make a statement
Joshua Jenkins – A crowd-pleaser with explosive power
Why You Can’t Miss It
A stacked fight card featuring top-tier talent
A premier venue in the heart of Dallas
Unmatched energy and excitement for fight fans
A major step toward establishing Dallas as a premier boxing hub
Tickets are on sale now at VictoryBoxingLeague.com. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/live/6AkSn6VvMQ0
▶️ For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact Miko at Miko@CarlaJa.com.
About Victory Boxing League
Victory Boxing League is dedicated to showcasing the next generation of boxing talent while bringing high-energy, must-watch events to fight fans across the country. With a commitment to excellence and entertainment, Victory Boxing League is building the future of the sport, one fight at a time.
#VictoryIII #ThePerfectStorm #DallasBoxing
Miko
Carla Ja Sports and Entertainment
+1 281-249-9882
miko@carlaja.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.