‘Ethical Fading,’ Women Investing Events Held at CSUF’s Center for Family Business Feature FEUSA President

FEUSA’s Pat Soldano Among Featured Speakers in April 18 Workshops Focused on Ethics and Women Investing in Security and Education (WISE)

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two events, one a workshop on “Ethical Fading” and another on Women Investing in Security and Education (WISE) are being held April 18 at California State University’s (CSUF) Center for Family Business, with both featuring Family Enterprise USA President, Pat Soldano The April 18 two-part program, held at CSUF’s Scott O’Brien Innovation Center, begins 8AM and ends at 12Noon, with a reception to follow.The first workshop, entitled “Prevent Ethical Fading in Your Business” and moderated by Soldano, deals with the topic of conscious or subconscious decision-making that may or may not consider ethical implications and consequences impacting family-owned businesses, and their families.Other speakers in the workshop are Alysha Loumakis-Calderon, President, and Chief Operating Officer of ISYS SOLUTIONS INC., and Paul Totten, President & Chief Operating Officer, Totten Tubes. Loumakis-Calderon is also Chairman of the Board, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA).Immediately following the workshop, and starting at 10:30AM, is an event presented by WISE (Women Investing in Security and Education), and features FEUSA President Soldano, as well as Evelyn M. Zohlen, Founder of Inspired Financial LLC, and Tina Schackman, Principal, Benefit Financial Services Group.This event, also supported by the Women’s Leadership Program, is entitled “Tearing Down the Pink Wall: Financial Freedom Isn’t a Fever Dream.”The event is focused on helping women approach finances after college, on learning how to break through the “Pink Wall” to reach the C-Suite, how to build financial confidence, and how to overcome workplace challenges.A reception will immediately follow the morning program in CSUF’s The Scott O’Brien Innovation Center, Third Floor, College of Business and Economics, 2500 Nutwood Ave., Fullerton, Calif.For more information go to: CSUF Center for Family Business. About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.