Full closure of eastbound Farrington Highway, evening of Sunday, April 27

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues the following notice for a full closure of the eastbound lanes on Farrington Highway as part of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

Crews will be closing the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway, in the vicinity of Maʻipalaoa Bridge and Maʻipalaoa Road, nightly, on the evenings of Sunday, April 27 and Monday, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., to address a dip in the roadway on the makai side of Maʻipalaoa Bridge. Two-way traffic will be contra-flowed through the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway.

This dipping portion of Farrington Highway, previously paved in 2022 and 2023, will be addressed over two nights of work. On the first evening, crews will dig up and remove this section of the roadway in preparation for repaving on the second evening. Work is tentatively scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, April 29, if more time is needed to complete this remediation.

Motorists traveling through the work area between work hours will experience rough conditions as the top layer of the road is removed in preparation for repaving. Please travel with caution through the work area.

Additional work pending final inspection of the project may be necessary to bring the project to completeness. This work may require a lane closure and will be announced as scheduled. All remaining work will be performed as daytime work.

Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

