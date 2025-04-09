Interagency Mass Rescue Training Exercise to Take Place at Līhu‘e Airport, April 15

Main, News Posted on Apr 8, 2025 in Airports News

LĪHU‘E, HAWAIʻI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF), along with mutual aid partners Kaua‘i Fire Department (KFD), Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD), American Medical Response (AMR) and Wilcox Medical Center, will conduct an emergency response exercise at Līhu‘e Airport (LIH) on Tuesday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The full-scale mass rescue exercise will take place within the north general aviation ramp area of the airport, with local agencies working together to test and evaluate interagency communications, response plans and responders’ actions during a simulated exercise involving a downed commercial airliner. The exercise will be used to help assess notification and response procedures between first responders and to strengthen communications and coordination of response during search and rescue (SAR) incidents. Each agency holds unique capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system.

All flight operations will continue as normal. Access to all public portions of the airport and Ahukini Road will remain open throughout the exercise.

During the exercise, multiple agencies’ assets and personnel will be utilized, including local volunteers to simulate passengers in distress. Assets and crews expected to be part of the exercise include ARFF and KFD fire trucks, ambulance crews from AMR, police vehicles from KPD and Allied Universal Security, buses from Polynesian Adventures and Kawaikini New Century Public Charter School to transport volunteers, as well as medical personnel from the Department of Health and Wilcox Medical Center.

Kaua‘i emergency responders’ capacity will not be affected by the exercise and will be available to respond to any ongoing and emergency search and rescue cases.

The public is asked to be aware of additional emergency vehicles and security personnel in the area and not to interfere or attempt to assist the training exercise. Any questions should be directed to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160.

