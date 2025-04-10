Abacus Semiconductor announces venture capitalist and angel investor Vivek Mehra to its Strategic Advisory Board

Abacus Semiconductor Corporate Logo

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacus Semiconductor, a leader in High Performance Computing, announced today that IT technology-focused Venture Capitalist Vivek Mehra has joined the company’s Strategic Advisory Board. He will be advising Abacus Semiconductor on Go-to-Market strategy as well as fundraising efforts. Vivek is also currently a partner emeritus at August Capital after joining in 2003. Prior to August Capital, Vivek co-founded Cobalt Networks. As Cobalt’s CTO and VP of Product Development, Vivek built the first successful data server appliance and then grew Cobalt into the worldwide leader in this category. This led to Cobalt’s successful IPO and then acquisition by Sun Microsystems for $2B.Dr. Axel Kloth, Founder and CEO of Abacus Semiconductor adds, “We are proud to have secured Vivek to our Strategic Advisory Board. He is an accomplished technologist who then brought the same rigor to the VC world and managed to excel in that field as well. His insight into the customer base and the investment community will help shape our approach to the Go-To-Market and fundraising efforts.”About Abacus Semiconductor CorporationAbacus Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of RISC-V based processors, accelerators and smart multi-homed memories for the computational backbone for Artificial Intelligence. This patented, revolutionary computing architecture is poised to solve the scalability challenges facing the booming AI infrastructure market. For more information about how Abacus Semiconductor Corporation is re-imagining high performance computing and Artificial Intelligence, visit the Abacus Semi website https://abacus-semi.com ).Abacus Semiconductor and the Abacus Semiconductor logo are trademarks of Abacus Semiconductor Corporation.MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.