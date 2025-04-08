New Jersey Man Sentenced for Prescription Opioid Conspiracy

A New Jersey man was sentenced today to 16 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, a highly addictive controlled substance.

According to court documents, between November 2022 and March 2023, Chris Ruediger, 61, of Pennsauken, purchased prescription oxycodone pills from a relative and sold them to another relative involved in unlawfully distributing oxycodone. Ruediger admitted to distributing between 100 and 400 kilograms of opioids by converted drug weight. Ruediger also admitted that he attempted to obstruct the investigation by attempting to persuade one of his co-conspirators not to talk with law enforcement.

In November 2024, Ruediger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s South Jersey Resident Agency investigated the case with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey Division.

Trial Attorneys Paul J. Koob and Nicholas K. Peone of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division’s efforts to combat health care fraud through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program. Since March 2007, this program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in 27 federal districts, has charged more than 5,800 defendants who collectively have billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $30 billion. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with HHS-OIG, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in health care fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.