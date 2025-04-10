O.J. Simpson's former manager Norman Pardo's Tape Collection ‘As Seen In The News’ can be found at OJAuctions.com

OJ SIMPSON COLLECTION

OJAUCTIONS.COM announces plans regarding the ‘most sought-after footage’ of OJ SIMPSON that is decades in the making.

I am happy to turn my collection over to OJ Auctions to help support Urban Core Institute, Inc.” — Norman Pardo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rare collection now at OJ Auctions was curated over 20 years by public relations guru Norman Pardo OJ Simpson ’s former manager. This is Pardo’s un-cut original private collection of OJ Simpson uncensored and absolutely out of control!The collection now at OJ Auctions consists of 70 digital tapes with OJ Simpson, his entourage and Norman Pardo, interacting with celebrities like Wendy Williams, Bernard Hopkins the Executioner and others. It is the most introspective collection ever assembled involving the fallen American Icon and Superstar.OJ Simpson tells it like it is at OJ Auctions from his life before and after the sensational murder trial, to intimate chats he had with friends and foes like the Kardashian clan! A furious Kris Kardashian is seen blasting Pardo regarding a conversation he had with Simpson for an entire episode of the hit reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".OJAuctions.com now controls the LARGEST COLLECTION of real-life footage of OJ Simpson’s final years.

