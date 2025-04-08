Automotive Component Manufacturer Selects Scotland County for Southeast Operation, Adding 35 New Jobs

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced Bailey Manufacturing Company (BMC), a manufacturer of stamped metal automotive parts, will add 35 new jobs in Scotland County. The company will invest more than $4.3 million in a new production facility in Laurinburg.

“Bailey Manufacturing’s decision to locate to Scotland County is more proof that North Carolia is a top state for businesses across all industries,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our state’s manufacturing legacy and longstanding commitment to innovation will continue to attract growing companies to every corner of the state.”

Bailey Manufacturing supplies stamped metal components for the automotive industry. In addition to metal stamping, the New York-based company also offers machining, welding, and assembly services for its list of customers, including automotive manufacturers such as General Motors and many others. BMC produces and ships 13 million parts annually throughout the United States, Mexico, China, and South Africa. The 50,000-square-foot facility in Laurinburg will double production capacity for BMC and offer more manufacturing, warehousing, and administrative space.

“Bailey Manufacturing is excited to join the growing list of automotive suppliers in North Carolina. Our new southeast facility will allow us to better serve our growing customer base,” said John Hines, President of Bailey Manufacturing Company. “I want to thank North Carolina, Scotland County, Scotland County EDC and the City of Laurinburg for their assistance in making this project a reality and look forward to a prosperous future together.”

“BMC is a great addition to our automotive supply chain of more than 250 manufacturers,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “North Carolina is home to 20 of the top global OEM suppliers, the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and one of the largest state-maintained transportation networks to get parts to customers all over the world.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $52,000, exceeding Scotland County’s average of $46,708. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.8 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company locate to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“I am pleased to welcome Bailey Manufacturing Company to Scotland County,” said N.C. Senator Danny Earl Britt. “Our hardworking people are ready to help the company establish its operation in Laurinburg that will lead to future success.”

“These new jobs and investment are welcome additions for our community,” said N.C. Representative Garland E. Pierce. “This decision by Bailey Manufacturing Company validates Scotland County as a great place for growing companies to do business.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Richmond Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, Scotland County, Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, and City of Laurinburg.