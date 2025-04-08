Eldorado Gold Provides Q1 2025 Conference Call Details
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) will release its First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and will host a conference call on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).
Q1 2025 Financial and Operational Results Call Details
The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qIL2Lmld.
|
Conference Call Details
|
Replay (available until June 13, 2025)
|Date:
|May 2, 2025
|Toll:
|+1 412 317 0088
|Time:
|11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)
|Toll Free:
|1 855 669 9658
|Dial in:
|+1 647-846-2782
|Access code:
|2818948
|Toll free:
|1 833 752 3325
Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197900/febd911d94. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contact
Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com
Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com
