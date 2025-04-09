Premier Women's Health Partners with GetHairMD to Pioneer Non-Invasive Hair Solutions for Women in Mansfield, TX

Dr. Kollar brings advanced DNA-driven hair restoration solutions to Mansfield patients through exclusive GetHairMD partnership.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 40% of adult women suffer from noticeable hair loss, a condition that particularly impacts women's confidence and emotional wellbeing. Today, Premier Women's Health, Mansfield's leading women-focused healthcare provider, announces a partnership with GetHairMD™ to bring advanced, non-surgical hair restoration solutions specifically designed for women in the Mansfield community and surrounding areas.Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO, FACOOG, founder of Premier Women's Health and board-certified OB/GYN, recognizes the often-overlooked connection between women's hormonal health and hair loss. This strategic collaboration introduces GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair restoration treatments to address the unique hair loss concerns women face throughout various life stages."Throughout my years of practice, I've witnessed countless women silently struggling with hair loss, often feeling it's an inevitable part of aging or motherhood," said Dr. Kollar. "I partnered with GetHairMD because their multi-modality approach aligns perfectly with our holistic view of women's health. Hair loss isn't just cosmetic—it's deeply connected to hormonal balance, genetics, nutrition, and overall wellness, areas we've always addressed in our practice."The partnership brings personalized hair restoration options specifically tailored to address female pattern baldness, postpartum hair loss, and thinning related to menopause and hormonal shifts. Treatments now available include:• Advanced low-level laser therapy optimized for female pattern hair loss• Revolutionary FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion therapy, delivering specialized hair growth serums directly to the follicle• Customized prescription-strength topical solutions formulated for women's unique needs• Comprehensive nutritional and hormonal assessment to address root causesPremier Women's Health has been a cornerstone of women's healthcare in Mansfield since 2009, supporting women through puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and beyond. The addition of GetHairMD's solutions complements their existing services in obstetrics, gynecology, and aesthetics, creating a truly comprehensive approach to women's health and confidence."Mansfield's vibrant, family-oriented community deserves access to the most advanced hair restoration options available," said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO. "Dr. Kollar's deep understanding of women's health through all life stages makes her practice the perfect partner to bring these solutions to women in the DFW metroplex. Her holistic approach to women's wellness perfectly complements our philosophy that effective hair restoration must be personalized to each patient's unique needs."This new hair growth service will compliment the Premier Women's Health’s mission of “help you reconnect to the things you love in life.” GetHairMD’s approach has consistently achieved success rates exceeding 90% through their doctor-supervised, multi-modality programs.About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's SolutionsHair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized, multi-modality solutions targeting different mechanisms of action for patients battling hair loss, which has resulted in a 90% success rate. Their non-invasive treatment packages combine advanced laser therapy, prescription-strength topical medications, at-home maintenance regimens, and genetic testing to create comprehensive care plans tailored to each patient's specific hair loss pattern.GetHairMD empowers physicians with exclusive territorial rights, enabling doctors to serve their communities with confidence while providing access to the cutting-edge hair restoration technologies and protocols."Women often tell me they've tried countless over-the-counter products with disappointing results," added Magen Hutchins, RNC, WHNP-BC, who partners with Dr. Kollar at Premier Women's Health. "What makes our approach different is that we address hair loss as a medical condition, not just a cosmetic concern. By combining GetHairMD's cutting-edge treatments with our expertise in women's health, we can offer solutions that truly work."About Premier Women's HealthPremier Women's Health in Mansfield, Texas provides comprehensive women's healthcare services in a welcoming and accepting environment. Under the leadership of Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO, FACOOG, and Magen Hutchins, RNC, WHNP-BC, the practice offers a wide range of services including obstetrics, gynecology, fertility assessments, and aesthetic treatments. Since 2009, Premier Women's Health has been dedicated to providing compassionate care through all generations of a woman's life, from puberty through menopause and beyond.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.

