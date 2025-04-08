Clover Health to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2025, to discuss Clover Health’s first quarter 2025 business and financial results.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-274-8461 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9814 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ125

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

