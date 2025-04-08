Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Suffolk County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Bruce Boyd, who died on April 4, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) in Suffolk County.

Shortly after noon, on April 4, SCPD officers responded to a 911 call for a wellness check at a residence in Brentwood, Suffolk County. When officers arrived at the scene, Mr. Boyd allegedly approached officers with a knife in each hand. Officers commanded Mr. Boyd to drop the knives, but he did not comply. An SCPD officer fired his weapon striking Mr. Boyd. Mr. Boyd was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.