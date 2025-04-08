Press Releases

04/08/2025

Attorney General Tong Seeks Answers from Avelo Airlines Regarding Contract Flights for Department of Homeland Security

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today sent a letter to Avelo Airlines expressing his deep disappointment and asking a series of vital questions regarding the company’s decision to enter into a contract to operate charter flights for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Violent criminals should be arrested, prosecuted, and where appropriate, deported. But Trump’s cruel and reckless deportation program has unlawfully undermined legitimate law enforcement by ensnaring innocent parents, students, and children. And even when Trump’s own lawyers admit to errors, they claim no ability to right their wrongs.

“None of these abusive practices are required to secure our borders, promote public safety, or effectively enforce our immigration laws. These flights are cruel by design and enormously wasteful of taxpayer resources, and no business should be complicit.

“No one is forcing Avelo to operate these flights. If reporting is accurate, Avelo has freely chosen to profit from and facilitate these atrocities. The State of Connecticut has an obligation now to review this business decision and to consider the viability of our choice to support Avelo,” Attorney General Tong states in the letter.

The letter seeks answers to the following questions no later than April 15, 2025.

1. Please provide a copy of Avelo’s contract that relates to its work for Department of Homeland Security, or its agent, contractor or subcontractor.

2. Can Avelo confirm that it will not operate deportation flights from any Connecticut airport?

3. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate flights while non-violent passengers are in shackles, handcuffs, waist chains and/or leg irons and unable to safely evacuate in the event of an emergency?

4. Should restraint be necessary for a specific individual to protect public safety, can Avelo confirm that it will never operate a flight without a safe and timely evacuation strategy for all passengers?

5. Can Avelo confirm it will never operate flights with shackled children?

6. On Saturday, March 15, a federal judge ordered the immediate return of a deportation flight destined for El Salvador operated by GlobalX. The Trump Administration refused to comply. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate deportation flights in defiance of such court orders?

7. Can Avelo confirm it will never operate a deportation flight involving passengers for whom there is no valid order of removal?

8. Can Avelo confirm that it will never operate a flight to deport a child born on American soil?

Click here to view the full letter.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov