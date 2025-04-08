Fortinet Wins 2025 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award

Fortinet Recognized for Advancing Cloud Security with Integrated, Scalable Solutions for Google Cloud Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has won the 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Networking. As a five-time Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award winner, Fortinet continues to be recognized by Google for creating industry-leading solutions and strong customer experiences with Google Cloud.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized as a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year. This award highlights the strength of our application and infrastructure security solutions and reinforces our deep integration with Google Cloud services through the Fortinet Security Fabric, powered by our single operating system, FortiOS. As organizations navigate increasingly complex cloud environments, our commitment to security innovation ensures IT and security teams have the tools they need to scale securely, optimize performance, and stay ahead of evolving threats.” Jaime Romero, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Fortinet

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise. We’re proud to announce Fortinet as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year.” Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud

Fortinet’s integration with Google Cloud delivers enterprise-grade security, enabling businesses to scale, optimize performance, and defend against evolving threats. FortiGate VM, Fortinet’s virtual next-generation firewall (NGFW), enforces consistent security policies across private, public, and telco clouds, forming the foundation of a hybrid mesh firewall infrastructure.

As part of a broader cloud security platform that includes application security and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions, Fortinet delivers comprehensive, integrated code-to-security with 360-degree defense-in-depth protection for applications and data living in cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

Fortinet also boasts a robust network of secure access service edge (SASE) locations that are scalable and globally available through Fortinet and Google Cloud. Fortinet Unified SASE simplifies operations while enabling low latency secure remote and on-prem access and protects networks, applications, data, network edges, and thin edges.

Additionally, Fortinet offers a flexible, usage-based licensing program called FortiFlex that allows Google Cloud customers to optimize their deployments and investments in Google Cloud to perfectly match their dynamic needs. With FortiFlex, organizations can readily scale Fortinet solutions for Google Cloud at any time. Unused credit can be rolled over to subsequent years, further helping customers maximize their dollars. For customers with Google Cloud Committed Use Discount (CUD) agreements, FortiFlex also offers a quick and easy way to meet their committed spend obligations.

This recognition reinforces Fortinet’s long-standing partnership with Google Cloud and its commitment to delivering innovative, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.

