DoLand Pro Unveils Automated Impact Reporting to Help Banks Meet ESG and Impact Demands

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoLand Pro, a fintech innovator in impact-driven investing, has launched an automated impact reporting solution designed to help banks, multi-family offices, and foundations meet growing client demands for transparency, sustainability, and meaningful impact insights.The Growing Need for Impact ReportingWith 54% of global investors planning to increase their sustainable investments within the next year (Source: Morgan Stanley), financial institutions are under pressure to offer more than just ESG compliance—they must provide meaningful impact insights that engage and build trust with investors. Traditional impact reporting is often manual, fragmented, and difficult to interpret, leaving investors frustrated and disengaged.DoLand Pro solves this challenge by providing automated, up-to-date impact reports that are:Beyond ESG – Focuses on real-world impact, not just regulatory compliance.Automated & Scalable – Eliminates inefficient, manual reporting processes.Customizable & White-Labeled – Banks and family offices can brand the reports as their own.Engaging & Transparent – Transforms complex data into relevant insights and stories."Investors today demand more than ESG scores—they want clear, tangible proof of real-world impact. With DoLand Pro, financial institutions can provide the transparency and insights that build long-term trust and engagement," says Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO & Founder of DoLand Pro.Real-World Success: A Growing Client BaseDoLand Pro has already gained traction, not least with Merkur Bank, a European sustainability leader."With DoLand’s reporting solution, we are able to demonstrate the impact of our clients' entire investment portfolio — a significant value-add," says Charlotte Skovgaard, CEO of Merkur Cooperative Bank,"Financial institutions looking to differentiate, future-proof their offerings, and engage next-gen investors can learn more at www.dolandpro.com For media inquiries or to request a demo, contact:

