Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Leads 21-State Coalition Backing Trump–Endorsed Budget Resolution

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. –Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey led a 21-state coalition in sending a letter to President Donald Trump, applauding his support for the Senate amendment to the House Budget Resolution. The coalition praised the resolution as a critical step toward enacting the America First agenda.

“President Trump has kept his promises to the American people, and now it’s time for Congress to do the same,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “The Senate’s amendment to the budget resolution lays the groundwork for real, lasting change—and we are proud to back President Trump as he fights to secure our border, rein in spending, and restore American energy independence.”

The letter emphasizes that the Senate amendment to the House Budget Resolution is essential to unlocking a reconciliation bill that will help cement key aspects of President Trump’s policy agenda into law. This includes extending tax relief for working Americans, reversing President Biden’s inflationary energy policies, and addressing the national security crisis at the southern border.

The letter states, “We are on your side in supporting the Senate amendment to the House budget resolution because we know that failure cannot be an option. The Democrats’ open border policies created a deadly flood of illegal immigrants in all our states. Inflation and punishing energy regulations have siphoned money from the pocketbooks of families.”

The coalition is urging Congress to finalize the reconciliation bill, using the budget resolution as the legislative vehicle to codify America First policies permanently.

In addition to Missouri, attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia signed the letter.

The full letter can be read here.