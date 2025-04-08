MIT graduate engineering and business programs ranked highly by U.S. News f...

U.S. News and Word Report has again placed MIT’s graduate program in engineering at the top of its annual rankings, released today. The Institute has held the No. 1 spot since 1990, when the magazine first ranked such programs.

The MIT Sloan School of Management also placed highly, in rankings announced April 8. It occupies the No. 5 spot for the best graduate business programs.

Among individual engineering disciplines, MIT placed first in six areas: aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering (tied with the University of California at Berkeley), electrical/electronic/communications engineering (tied with Stanford University and Berkeley), materials engineering, and mechanical engineering. It placed second in nuclear engineering and third in biomedical engineering/bioengineering.

In the rankings of individual MBA specialties, MIT placed first in four areas: information systems, production/operations, project management, and supply chain/logistics. It placed second in business analytics and third in entrepreneurship.

U.S. News bases its rankings of graduate schools of engineering and business on two types of data: reputational surveys of deans and other academic officials, and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students. The magazine’s less-frequent rankings of graduate programs in the sciences, social sciences, and humanities are based solely on reputational surveys. Among the peer-review disciplines ranked this year, MIT placed first in computer science, and its doctoral program in economics also placed first (tied with Harvard University, Stanford, Berkeley, and the University of Chicago).